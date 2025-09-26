Scrap It Codes (September 2025) 

Updated September 25, 2025: Added new codes!

One man’s trash is another man’s trash also but they can maybe scrap it up and resell it for some money. However, one does not simply find this valuable trash with any kind of equipment. If you want the latest gadgets, you need Scrap It codes.

All Scrap It Codes List

Active Scrap It Codes

100LIKES!! : 1 Giftbox

1 Giftbox RELEASE: 500 Cash

Expired Scrap It Codes

There are currently expired Scrap It codes.

How to Redeem Scrap It Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Scrap It, simply follow below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Scrap It on Roblox. Press the Twitter button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the ENTER text box. Hit Confirm and receive your goodies.

