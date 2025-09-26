Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Scrap It Featured Image
Image via Scrap it
Category:
Codes

Scrap It Codes (September 2025) 

Never scrap anything with Scrap It codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Sep 26, 2025 02:18 am

Updated September 25, 2025: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

One man’s trash is another man’s trash also but they can maybe scrap it up and resell it for some money. However, one does not simply find this valuable trash with any kind of equipment. If you want the latest gadgets, you need Scrap It codes.

All Scrap It Codes List

Active Scrap It Codes  

  • 100LIKES!!: 1 Giftbox
  • RELEASE: 500 Cash

Expired Scrap It Codes 

  • There are currently expired Scrap It codes.

Related: Prospecting Codes

How to Redeem Scrap It Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Scrap It, simply follow below:

How to redeem Scrap It codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Scrap It on Roblox.
  2. Press the Twitter button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the ENTER text box.
  4. Hit Confirm and receive your goodies.

For more titles with free goodies, make sure to check out our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.