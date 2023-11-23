Roblox Yacht Tycoon Codes (November 2023)

Yacht Tycoon is a Roblox game where you can build a luxurious yacht and explore mysterious islands. Before starting your journey on the sea, you should read this guide to find out all available codes you can redeem to obtain free rewards.

All Available Codes in Yacht Tycoon

In order to build your yacht, you will need a lot of cash. Instead of slowly gathering money, you can use these working codes to obtain this valuable resource immediately:

NEWYACHT – Redeem to obtain 50k cash.

– Redeem to obtain 50k cash. CASH – Redeem to obtain 500k cash.

– Redeem to obtain 500k cash. TREASURE – Redeem to obtain 12,500 cash.

All Expired Codes in Yacht Tycoon

Yacht Tycoon does not have any expired codes at the moment. However, this will change in the future, and we’ll update this list if a code is no longer valid.

How to Redeem Codes in Yacht Tycoon

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Redeeming codes in Yatch Tycoon is very simple and straightforward. Once you launch the Roblox game, you can follow these steps to get your cash:

Select the setting on the left side of the screen. It appears as a grey cog located under the ship icon. Enter a working code into the text box in the Exclusive Codes section. Press Submit.

If the code works, the game will notify you by showing the words ‘code is used.’ You should be able to see the number of cash increasing on the top center of the screen. On the other hand, you will receive ‘the code is invalid’ if the code you used has expired.

You can get more Yacht Tycoon codes by following the developer’s X account, @IfyDuck. The game also has a Discord Server that you can join to keep up with the latest news and updates. I also recommend you bookmark this page because we will update it regularly with the newest working codes.

That’s everything you need to know about Yacht Tycoon codes. For more Roblox content, you can check other code posts on Twinfinite, such as Energy Tycoon and Restaurant Tycoon 2.