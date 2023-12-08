Roblox The Circle Game Codes (December 2023)

The Circle Game is a simple Roblox game where you must stay inside the circle for half an hour to obtain a free reward. Before attempting this challenge, you should read this guide to find out all the valid codes you can use to get free rewards.

All The Circle Game Codes List

SH4RP Inc. has released several codes players can redeem to get Time Points and Wins. Here is the list of all working and expired codes in The Circle Game:

The Circle Game Codes (Working)

1MILVISITS – Redeem to get 4 Wins and 5,000 Time Points

5000GROUP – Redeem to get 1 Wins and 5,000 Time Points

SUPERDUPERSECRETCODE – Redeem to get 2 Wins and 2,000 Time Points

1500MEMBERS – Redeem to get 2 Wins and 1,500 Time Points

The Circle Game Codes (Expired)

REALCODE – This code is invalid

1KMEMBERS – This code is invalid

SANTACAT – This code is invalid

750MEMBERS – This code is invalid

CATRETURNS – This code is invalid

EXCLUSIVE100 – This code is invalid

PRESENT – This code is invalid

SNOWMAN500K – This code is invalid

LIKEANDFAVORITE – This code is invalid

FREE10K – This code is invalid

BUBBLEUPDATE – This code is invalid

SECRET – This code is invalid

400KVISITS! – This code is invalid

DATAFIX – This code is invalid

BUGS – This code is invalid

RELEASE – This code is invalid

How to Redeem Codes in The Circle Game

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Launch The Circle Game on the Roblox app. Click the purple Codes button on the left of the screen. It is located between the Invite and Sound icons. Copy and paste one of the working The Circle Game codes from our list. Press the Redeem button to obtain your free reward.

How Can You Get More The Circle Game Codes?

If you want more The Circle Game codes, you should follow the developer on X, @sh4rpW, since they often share new codes there. Another great method is to join the SH4RP Discord Server, where you can get updates about the game and chat with other players.

Why Are My Roblox The Circle Game Codes Not Working?

If you cannot get your reward despite inserting one of the valid The Circle Game codes, you may need to check your spelling. The code is case-sensitive, so it would be best for you to copy and paste the code instead of typing it yourself.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in The Circle Game

Another great way to get rewards in The Circle Game is to stay in the circle until the timer ends. The game will reward you with Wins every half an hour, and you can get Time Points by clicking the numbered circles that pop up.

What Is The Circle Game?

The Circle Game is a simple game where your goal is to stay inside a red circle patiently to obtain Wins. While waiting for the timer to go down, you can also click circles that spawn on the screen to get Time Points. Finally, you can use the two currencies to purchase in-game Roblox cosmetics called UGC.

That's everything you need to know about The Circle Game codes.