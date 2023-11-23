Roblox Project Ultima Codes (November 2023)

Project Ultima is a Roblox game inspired by the iconic game series Pokemon. Before heading out to capture monsters and build your team, you should redeem these codes to get free rewards.
All Available Codes in Project Ultima
- 100kVisits – Redeem to get Shiny Delibird
- AquaMarine – Redeem to get Lapras
- AxeDragon – Redeem to get Fraxure
- BigBird – Redeem to get Altaria
- BlueFlame – Redeem to get Ponyta
- CuteFox – Redeem to get Fennekin
- SuperSonic – Redeem to get Noivern
- RedSonic – Redeem to get Sandslash
- Crimson – Redeem to get Absol
- DarkDog – Redeem to get Houndoom
- Glitch – Redeem to get Porygon
- GreenEyes – Redeem to get Jigglypuff
- GreatestBall – Redeem to get Electrode
- GoCrayzee – Redeem to get Incineroar
- IrateDragon – Redeem to get Deino
- PlatinumBird – Redeem to get Corviknight
- PartnerEevee – Redeem to get Eevee
- ShinyBunBun – Redeem to get Lopunny
- SandCastle – Redeem to get Palossand
- SparkleFish – Redeem to get Feebas
- Ultima – Redeem to get Umbreon
- YellowHearts – Redeem to get Luvdisc
- Kelvingts – Redeem to get Keldeo
- Headbutt – Redeem to get Shiny Rampardos
- MrMarvin – Redeem to get Tepig
- World – Redeem to get Pikachu
All Expired Codes in Project Ultima
- Summer Time
- Shinies
- Sub2GoCrayzee
- EonOne
- EonTwo
- WishfulThinking
- Fullmoon
- Morningsun
- TinTower
- WhirlIsland
- Flame
- Delta
- Dialga
- Moonbeamers
- Synthetic
- Monochrome
- Christmas2021
- Surfboi
- StrikesBack
- 17kMembers
- GooBruh
- 18kMembers
- Free Rayquaza
- Shadow
- StrikesBack
- Zekroom
- Pikacheese
- Free Mewtwo
- EeveeInSparkle
- Thanksgiving
- Christmas
- SantaHat
- Freeze
- Sea
How to Redeem Codes in Project Ultima
Unlike most Roblox games, you cannot immediately redeem codes and must obtain your first Badge to unlock the feature. Once you fulfill the requirement, you can follow these steps:
- Launch Project Ultima.
- Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
- Select the Mystery Gifts option.
- Copy or type a working code on the text box.
- Click Enter.
The best way to get new codes is to bookmark and visit this page regularly because we will update this post. You can also get more codes by joining the Project Ultima Discord server and subscribing to the NoGame YouTube channel.
That’s everything you need to know about Project Ultima codes. If you want to try other Roblox games, I recommend you check out our code posts on Shindo Life and Anime Catcher Simulator.