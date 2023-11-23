Roblox Project Ultima Codes (November 2023)

Project Ultima is a Roblox game inspired by the iconic game series Pokemon. Before heading out to capture monsters and build your team, you should redeem these codes to get free rewards.

All Available Codes in Project Ultima

100kVisits – Redeem to get Shiny Delibird

– Redeem to get Shiny Delibird AquaMarine – Redeem to get Lapras

– Redeem to get Lapras AxeDragon – Redeem to get Fraxure

– Redeem to get Fraxure BigBird – Redeem to get Altaria

– Redeem to get Altaria BlueFlame – Redeem to get Ponyta

– Redeem to get Ponyta CuteFox – Redeem to get Fennekin

– Redeem to get Fennekin SuperSonic – Redeem to get Noivern

– Redeem to get Noivern RedSonic – Redeem to get Sandslash

– Redeem to get Sandslash Crimson – Redeem to get Absol

– Redeem to get Absol DarkDog – Redeem to get Houndoom

– Redeem to get Houndoom Glitch – Redeem to get Porygon

– Redeem to get Porygon GreenEyes – Redeem to get Jigglypuff

– Redeem to get Jigglypuff GreatestBall – Redeem to get Electrode

– Redeem to get Electrode GoCrayzee – Redeem to get Incineroar

– Redeem to get Incineroar IrateDragon – Redeem to get Deino

– Redeem to get Deino PlatinumBird – Redeem to get Corviknight

– Redeem to get Corviknight PartnerEevee – Redeem to get Eevee

– Redeem to get Eevee ShinyBunBun – Redeem to get Lopunny

– Redeem to get Lopunny SandCastle – Redeem to get Palossand

– Redeem to get Palossand SparkleFish – Redeem to get Feebas

– Redeem to get Feebas Ultima – Redeem to get Umbreon

– Redeem to get Umbreon YellowHearts – Redeem to get Luvdisc

– Redeem to get Luvdisc Kelvingts – Redeem to get Keldeo

– Redeem to get Keldeo Headbutt – Redeem to get Shiny Rampardos

– Redeem to get Shiny Rampardos MrMarvin – Redeem to get Tepig

– Redeem to get Tepig World – Redeem to get Pikachu

All Expired Codes in Project Ultima

Summer Time

Shinies

Sub2GoCrayzee

EonOne

EonTwo

WishfulThinking

Fullmoon

Morningsun

TinTower

WhirlIsland

Flame

Delta

Dialga

Moonbeamers

Synthetic

Monochrome

Christmas2021

Surfboi

StrikesBack

17kMembers

GooBruh

18kMembers

Free Rayquaza

Shadow

StrikesBack

Zekroom

Pikacheese

Free Mewtwo

EeveeInSparkle

Thanksgiving

Christmas

SantaHat

Freeze

Sea

How to Redeem Codes in Project Ultima

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Unlike most Roblox games, you cannot immediately redeem codes and must obtain your first Badge to unlock the feature. Once you fulfill the requirement, you can follow these steps:

Launch Project Ultima. Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen. Select the Mystery Gifts option. Copy or type a working code on the text box. Click Enter.

The best way to get new codes is to bookmark and visit this page regularly because we will update this post. You can also get more codes by joining the Project Ultima Discord server and subscribing to the NoGame YouTube channel.

That’s everything you need to know about Project Ultima codes. If you want to try other Roblox games, I recommend you check out our code posts on Shindo Life and Anime Catcher Simulator.