Roblox Animal Kingdom Codes (January 2024)

Sonar Studio has released a new Roblox experience called Animal Kingdom. If you plan to play this RPG game, you can check out this guide to find out all the valid codes you can use.

All Animal Kingdom Codes List

Sonar Studio has shared various codes that players can redeem to obtain resources, unique Overlays, and Titles. Here are the lists of all working and expired codes in Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom Codes (Working)

HAPPYRELEASE – Redeem to get an exclusive Title (Tester) and Overlay

Animal Kingdom Codes (Expired)

There are no invalid codes in Animal Kingdom.

How to Redeem Codes in Animal Kingdom

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Launch Animal Kingdom on the Roblox app. Press the Menu button on the left side of the screen. Select the Codes icon with the Twitter logo. Copy and paste one of the valid Animal Kingdom codes into the text box. Press Verify to claim your free rewards.

How Can You Get More Animal Kingdom Codes?

You can get more Animal Kingdom codes by joining the Sonar Studios Roblox Group and their Discord server. The developer is also available on YouTube and X, where they share updates about their games.

Why Are My Animal Kingdom Codes Not Working?

The most common cause for being unable to redeem a code is because the code you input contains a typo or is missing a letter. Please copy and paste the valid codes from our list to avoid this issue.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Animal Kingdom

You can claim free rewards by clicking the Gift icon on the left side of the screen. There are 12 freebies, and you can get them all by playing for two hours. These rewards include XP, cash, and stars. The game also features Daily Login, where you can obtain cash and exclusive animal forms.

What Is Animal Kingdom?

Animal Kingdom is a Roblox role-playing simulator game where you can transform into various animals. Besides exploring the new fantasy world, you can also enable PvP mode to fight with other players.

That’s everything you need to know about Animal Kingdom codes. For more Roblox content, you can check out our other code posts, such as Creatures of Sonaria and Vesteria.