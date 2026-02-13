Quest for Relics Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 13, 2026
Enter a huge Roblox RPG world brimming with adventure. Mix all sorts of relics, put unique skills to the test, and build your character however you like. Take on challenging enemies, find amazing hidden treasures, and give yourself a boost with Quest For Relics codes that grant potions and resources.
All Quest for Relics Codes List
Active Quest for Relics Codes
- i_have_an_exams_so_no_more_updates_for_a_while: 700 Aether and a Mythic Luck Potion (New)
- adodo25: 3 Common Luck Potions (New)
Expired Quest for Relics Codes
- There are currently no expired Quest for Relics codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Quest for Relics
These are the steps you need to take in order to redeem all your Quest for Relics codes:
- Launch Quest for Relics in Roblox.
- Press the Rewards button on the right.
- Enter a working code into the text box.
- Hit Claim to collect your free rewards.
Quest for Relics Trello Link
If you want to get prepared for all the adventures that await you in the game, check out the Quest for Relics Trello board. Here, you can find all the essential info about relics, skills, transformations, NPCs, arenas, mobs, and much more.
