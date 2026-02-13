Quest for Relics Codes (February 2026)

Grab all the free potions and other essentials with the help of Quest for Relics codes.

Updated: February 13, 2026 Added new codes!

Enter a huge Roblox RPG world brimming with adventure. Mix all sorts of relics, put unique skills to the test, and build your character however you like. Take on challenging enemies, find amazing hidden treasures, and give yourself a boost with Quest For Relics codes that grant potions and resources.

All Quest for Relics Codes List

Active Quest for Relics Codes

i_have_an_exams_so_no_more_updates_for_a_while : 700 Aether and a Mythic Luck Potion (New)

: 700 Aether and a Mythic Luck Potion adodo25: 3 Common Luck Potions (New)

Expired Quest for Relics Codes

There are currently no expired Quest for Relics codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Quest for Relics

These are the steps you need to take in order to redeem all your Quest for Relics codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Quest for Relics in Roblox. Press the Rewards button on the right. Enter a working code into the text box. Hit Claim to collect your free rewards.

Quest for Relics Trello Link

If you want to get prepared for all the adventures that await you in the game, check out the Quest for Relics Trello board. Here, you can find all the essential info about relics, skills, transformations, NPCs, arenas, mobs, and much more.

