Infinity RPG Codes (October 2025)

Updated: October 13, 2025 Searched for new codes!

The old Roblox experience is going through a revamp, so it’s likely that you will see more Infinity RPG codes soon. The previous versions offered this feature, so it’s not unrealistic to hope to see it back sooner than later. As for now? Well, you will have to brave the battlefield on your own.

All Infinity RPG Codes List

Working Infinity RPG Codes

There are currently no working Infinity RPG codes.

Expired Infinity RPG Codes

FreeSword

PillarsOfCreation

220KKeepGoing

AndromedaGalaxy

SPOOKYSCARY

CyanSeason

CRYSTALS

LastChance

FireAgeIsTheNewAge

LUCK

WaitingForTheEnd

FIVEYEARS

How to Redeem Codes in Infinity RPG

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Infinity RPG code redemption feature is currently disabled—hopefully only temporarily. This situation rendered all the older codes functionally expired. Nevertheless, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and add any potential rewards to this list. Stay tuned!

