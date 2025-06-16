Forgot password
Parasite Testing artwork
Image by Parasite Testers
Codes

[1M EVENT] Parasite Testing Codes (June 2025) [||Revamp||]

Identify, contain, exterminate! Use Parasite Testing codes to stock up on weapons and nip the threat in the bud.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jun 16, 2025 06:05 am

Updated: June 16, 2025

We added new codes!

A group of naive scientists thought they could take the world by the horns and meddle with untested organisms. Surely enough, they unleashed a deadly parasite that threatens to eradicate humanity! Now, you must save humankind from certain doom with a bit of help from Parasite Testing codes.

All Parasite Testing Codes

Parasite Testing Codes (Working)

  • 1MVISITS: 75 Credits and 25 Levels (New)
  • PUPPETEER: 5 Credits and 5 Levels (New)

Parasite Testing Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Parasite Testing codes.

How to Redeem Parasite Testers Codes

Here’s how you can redeem Parasite Testers codes in a matter of seconds:

  • Parasite Testing Redeem Codes laptop
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Parasite Testing code redemption window
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Parasite Testers in Roblox.
  2. Approach the laptop and press the Redeem Codes button (1).
  3. Type in your code into the Enter a code text box (2).
  4. Press the Submit button (3) to redeem the code.

For more fun titles with amazing freebies, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

