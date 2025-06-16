[1M EVENT] Parasite Testing Codes (June 2025) [||Revamp||]

Identify, contain, exterminate! Use Parasite Testing codes to stock up on weapons and nip the threat in the bud.

Updated: June 16, 2025 We added new codes!

A group of naive scientists thought they could take the world by the horns and meddle with untested organisms. Surely enough, they unleashed a deadly parasite that threatens to eradicate humanity! Now, you must save humankind from certain doom with a bit of help from Parasite Testing codes.

All Parasite Testing Codes

Parasite Testing Codes (Working)

1MVISITS : 75 Credits and 25 Levels (New)

: 75 Credits and 25 Levels PUPPETEER: 5 Credits and 5 Levels (New)

Parasite Testing Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Parasite Testing codes.

How to Redeem Parasite Testers Codes

Here’s how you can redeem Parasite Testers codes in a matter of seconds:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Parasite Testers in Roblox. Approach the laptop and press the Redeem Codes button (1). Type in your code into the Enter a code text box (2). Press the Submit button (3) to redeem the code.

