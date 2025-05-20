Paper Plane Simulator Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 20, 2025: Added new codes!

If you never wanna have a single thought from all the distractions and lights happening in a game, you’ve come to the right place. Distract yourself from the horrors of life by throwing a paper airplane, and do so in the most optimized way, with Paper Plane Simulator codes.

All Paper Plane Simulator Codes List

Active Paper Plane Simulator Codes

UPDATE3: Double Luck Potion

Double Luck Potion UPDATE2 : Double Power Potion

: Double Power Potion UPDATE1: Double Wins Potion

Double Wins Potion RELEASE: 16 Wins

Expired Paper Plane Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Paper Plane Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Paper Plane Simulator Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Paper Plane Simulator codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Paper Plane Simulator on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen, Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

