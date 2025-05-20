Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Paper Plane Simulator Official Image
Image via MxD Games
Category:
Codes

Paper Plane Simulator Codes (May 2025) 

Throw the coolest planes with Paper Plane Simulator codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 20, 2025 10:08 am

Updated May 20, 2025: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you never wanna have a single thought from all the distractions and lights happening in a game, you’ve come to the right place. Distract yourself from the horrors of life by throwing a paper airplane, and do so in the most optimized way, with Paper Plane Simulator codes.

All Paper Plane Simulator Codes List

Active Paper Plane Simulator Codes 

  • UPDATE3: Double Luck Potion
  • UPDATE2: Double Power Potion
  • UPDATE1: Double Wins Potion
  • RELEASE: 16 Wins

Expired Paper Plane Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Paper Plane Simulator codes.

Related: Motorcycle Racing Codes

How to Redeem Paper Plane Simulator Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Paper Plane Simulator codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Paper Plane Simulator codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Paper Plane Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen,
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content