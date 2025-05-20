Paper Plane Simulator Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 20, 2025: Added new codes!
If you never wanna have a single thought from all the distractions and lights happening in a game, you’ve come to the right place. Distract yourself from the horrors of life by throwing a paper airplane, and do so in the most optimized way, with Paper Plane Simulator codes.
All Paper Plane Simulator Codes List
Active Paper Plane Simulator Codes
- UPDATE3: Double Luck Potion
- UPDATE2: Double Power Potion
- UPDATE1: Double Wins Potion
- RELEASE: 16 Wins
Expired Paper Plane Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Paper Plane Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Paper Plane Simulator Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Paper Plane Simulator codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Paper Plane Simulator on Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen,
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
Published: May 20, 2025 10:08 am