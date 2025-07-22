Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Obscure promo art
Image via Tacca_BioX
Category:
Codes

Obscure Codes (July 2025)

Take a look at the Obscure codes we dragged back from the abandoned facility.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 22, 2025 07:12 am

Updated: July 22, 2025

We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s time to cast your fears aside and enter an eerie laboratory covered in the traces of a tragedy that happened long before you got here. No need to worry about the spooky creature behind the curtain. All you need are some Obscure codes, and all will be well.

All Obscure Codes List

Working Obscure Codes 

  • There are currently no working Obscure codes.

Expired Obscure Codes 

  • Likes25000Reached
  • Likes15000Reached
  • Likes4500Reached
  • Likes1500Reached
  • Likes500Reached
  • Likes100Reached
  • FirstPlayer

Related: Greed Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Obscure

To redeem Obscure codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Obscure codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Obscure on Roblox.
  2. Click the shopping cart button in the bottom-right corner while you’re in the lobby.
  3. Select the Codes tab.
  4. Insert a code into the Code Here text box.
  5. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

If you love other Roblox games, visit our dedicated Roblox codes section for more free rewards!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.