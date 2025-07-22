Obscure Codes (July 2025)

Take a look at the Obscure codes we dragged back from the abandoned facility.

Updated: July 22, 2025

It’s time to cast your fears aside and enter an eerie laboratory covered in the traces of a tragedy that happened long before you got here. No need to worry about the spooky creature behind the curtain. All you need are some Obscure codes, and all will be well.

All Obscure Codes List

Working Obscure Codes

There are currently no working Obscure codes.

Expired Obscure Codes

Likes25000Reached

Likes15000Reached

Likes4500Reached

Likes1500Reached

Likes500Reached

Likes100Reached

FirstPlayer

How to Redeem Codes in Obscure

To redeem Obscure codes, follow the instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Obscure on Roblox. Click the shopping cart button in the bottom-right corner while you’re in the lobby. Select the Codes tab. Insert a code into the Code Here text box. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

