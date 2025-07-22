Obscure Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 22, 2025
It’s time to cast your fears aside and enter an eerie laboratory covered in the traces of a tragedy that happened long before you got here. No need to worry about the spooky creature behind the curtain. All you need are some Obscure codes, and all will be well.
All Obscure Codes List
Working Obscure Codes
- There are currently no working Obscure codes.
Expired Obscure Codes
- Likes25000Reached
- Likes15000Reached
- Likes4500Reached
- Likes1500Reached
- Likes500Reached
- Likes100Reached
- FirstPlayer
How to Redeem Codes in Obscure
To redeem Obscure codes, follow the instructions below:
- Launch Obscure on Roblox.
- Click the shopping cart button in the bottom-right corner while you’re in the lobby.
- Select the Codes tab.
- Insert a code into the Code Here text box.
- Press Redeem to get your rewards.
Published: Jul 22, 2025 07:12 am