Ninja Training Codes (March 2025) 

You are currently at base level Naruto but with Ninja Training codes, you might be able to reach Kiba levels.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Mar 26, 2025 08:09 am

Updated: March 26, 2025

We added new codes!

As someone who got bullied for Naruto running (and deserved it), I have all the qualifications to talk about ninja running. It’s not easy to run with your hands behind your back as your crush laughs at you, but with Ninja Training codes, you just might be able to. Do what I couldn’t.

All Ninja Training Codes List

Active Ninja Training Codes 

  • Mine: Double Shurikens Boost.
  • 2000Likes:  Double Shurikens Boost.
  • Ninja: 1k Shurikens.
  • Release: 10 Wins.

Expired Ninja Training Codes

  • There are currently no expired Ninja Training codes.

How to Redeem Ninja Training Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Ninja Training codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Ninja Training codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Ninja Training on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

