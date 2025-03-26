Ninja Training Codes (March 2025) 

You are currently at base level Naruto but with Ninja Training codes, you might be able to reach Kiba levels.

Updated: March 26, 2025 We added new codes!

As someone who got bullied for Naruto running (and deserved it), I have all the qualifications to talk about ninja running. It’s not easy to run with your hands behind your back as your crush laughs at you, but with Ninja Training codes, you just might be able to. Do what I couldn’t.

All Ninja Training Codes List

Active Ninja Training Codes

Mine : Double Shurikens Boost.

: Double Shurikens Boost. 2000Likes: Double Shurikens Boost.

Double Shurikens Boost. Ninja : 1k Shurikens.

: 1k Shurikens. Release: 10 Wins.

Expired Ninja Training Codes

There are currently no expired Ninja Training codes.

How to Redeem Ninja Training Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Ninja Training codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Ninja Training on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

