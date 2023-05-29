My Hotpot Story Codes (May 2023)
Your fancy restaurant deserves only the best.
Running your own restaurant requires hard work, time, and money, but you can still experience owning a restaurant though My Hotpot Story. You’ll be taking orders, expanding business, even adding extra features like a buffet, VIP section, and theater, to name a few. With these My Hotpot Story codes, you won’t have to pinch pennies as much.
All Working My Hotpot Story Codes in Roblox
As of May 29, 2023, the following gifts can be collected in My Hotpot Story by using the codes below:
- Happy Workers Day: Using this code will give you x50 Yummy Cookies and x120 Clovers
- food: Redeem this code for x50 Diamonds
- Hotpot: With this code, you can net another x30 Diamonds.
If by chance one of these codes expires, let us know in the comments and we’ll get it straight out!
Every Expired Roblox Code in My Hotpot Story
Sadly, these codes are inactive as of May 29, 2023. If you try to use them in My Hotpot Story, you’ll be notified that they’ve expired.
- ruminateem7c8Bv
- ruminateeEbkyyG
- ruminateQVDDuj6
- ruminatejwbGEjq
- ruminate6n4zV4f
- ruminateKBXwUhq
- ruminateeweFz68
- HappyNewYear
- Halloween
- Moonhappy
- Hotpot999
- thankspot
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
Collecting free stuff in My Hotpot Story is frustrating given the unintuitive UI. You’d think it would be behind certain icons, but quickly find out it isn’t. To make it easier on you, here’s what you do:
- At the main menu, look in the top-right corner. Select the megaphone.
- Go down to ‘Exchange code.’
- Select the empty text box and type in a working code. They are case-sensitive, and some also include spaces. How you see it written on the list is how it should be typed.
Now that you have all My Hotpot Story codes on hand, you’re on your way to a successful business. That’s it for now, but if you want to take advantage of free codes in other games, there’s titles like NBA 2K Mobile. You’ll find a lot more codes using the links below!
