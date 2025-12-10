Mistaken Codes (December 2025)

Need extra cash and malice? You can rely on Mistaken codes!

You aren’t Mistaken if you think this game looks familiar, so you might as well grab some codes. This is an iteration of Forsaken, the popular killer-versus-survivors experience. You’ll be assigned a random role and must survive by completing Gens or exterminating all the other players.

All Mistaken Codes List

Active Mistaken Codes

Homeless : Speed Skin (New)

: Speed Skin 67 : 67 Money and 6.7 Malice

: 67 Money and 6.7 Malice Gullible : 2x EXP and a lot of Money

: 2x EXP and a lot of Money 2025 : 1.5k Money

: 1.5k Money Mistaken : 250 Money

: 250 Money Sixer : 666 Money

: 666 Money NewMap : 100 Money

: 100 Money Killer : 5 Malice

: 5 Malice NerfJohnDoe: 200 Money

Expired Mistaken Codes

There are currently no expired Mistaken codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Mistaken

Redeeming Mistaken codes is a straightforward process—here’s what you have to do:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Mistaken in Roblox. Press the Shop button in the menu on the left (while in the Lobby). Input a working code into the Insert Code Here textbox. Hit the Enter key to collect your free rewards.

