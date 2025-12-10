Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Mistaken promo art.
Image via VRDT9's Cool Group
Category:
Codes

Mistaken Codes (December 2025)

Need extra cash and malice? You can rely on Mistaken codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev

Updated: Dec 10, 2025 07:13 am

Updated: December 10, 2025
Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

You aren’t Mistaken if you think this game looks familiar, so you might as well grab some codes. This is an iteration of Forsaken, the popular killer-versus-survivors experience. You’ll be assigned a random role and must survive by completing Gens or exterminating all the other players.

All Mistaken Codes List

Active Mistaken Codes

  • Homeless: Speed Skin (New)
  • 67: 67 Money and 6.7 Malice
  • Gullible: 2x EXP and a lot of Money
  • 2025: 1.5k Money
  • Mistaken: 250 Money
  • Sixer: 666 Money
  • NewMap: 100 Money
  • Killer: 5 Malice
  • NerfJohnDoe: 200 Money

Expired Mistaken Codes

  • There are currently no expired Mistaken codes.

Related: Forsaken Tower Defense codes

How to Redeem Codes in Mistaken

Redeeming Mistaken codes is a straightforward process—here’s what you have to do:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Mistaken in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button in the menu on the left (while in the Lobby).
  3. Input a working code into the Insert Code Here textbox.
  4. Hit the Enter key to collect your free rewards.

For all your other codes-related needs, drop by our extensive Roblox Codes section and obtain all the free goodies before they expire!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content