Mistaken Codes (December 2025)

Updated: December 10, 2025
Added new codes!
You aren’t Mistaken if you think this game looks familiar, so you might as well grab some codes. This is an iteration of Forsaken, the popular killer-versus-survivors experience. You’ll be assigned a random role and must survive by completing Gens or exterminating all the other players.
All Mistaken Codes List
Active Mistaken Codes
- Homeless: Speed Skin (New)
- 67: 67 Money and 6.7 Malice
- Gullible: 2x EXP and a lot of Money
- 2025: 1.5k Money
- Mistaken: 250 Money
- Sixer: 666 Money
- NewMap: 100 Money
- Killer: 5 Malice
- NerfJohnDoe: 200 Money
Expired Mistaken Codes
- There are currently no expired Mistaken codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Mistaken
Redeeming Mistaken codes is a straightforward process—here’s what you have to do:
- Launch Mistaken in Roblox.
- Press the Shop button in the menu on the left (while in the Lobby).
- Input a working code into the Insert Code Here textbox.
- Hit the Enter key to collect your free rewards.
