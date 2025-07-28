Forgot password
Legacy of Krypton Codes (July 2025)

Collect free Cash and Skill Points with the help of Legacy of Krypton codes.
Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Jul 28, 2025 08:54 am

Updated: July 28, 2025

Added a new code!

Welcome to the perfect game where you beat up thugs and argue with other players about which Superman was the least woke yet. Apparently, you’ll be cosplaying as the superhero in this game, as you’ll need Cash to unlock all the available suits. Legacy of Krypton codes can help you.

All Legacy of Krypton Codes List

Active Legacy of Krypton Codes

  • ReallySorryForTheBugThisIsForReUpgradingYourabilities: 6k Cash (New)
  • NewUpdate: 2k Cash
  • 700kvisits: 3.5k Cash
  • 600kvisits: 3k Cash
  • 500kvisitscash: 2.5k Cash
  • 500kvisitsexp: 5k XP
  • 500kvisitsskillpoints: 12 Skill Points

Expired Legacy of Krypton Codes

  • There are currently no expired Legacy of Krypton codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Legacy of Krypton

Just follow these steps to successfully redeem your Legacy of Krypton codes:

How to redeem Legacy of Krypton codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Like the game and join the Supe Studios Roblox group.
  2. Launch Legacy of Krypton in Roblox.
  3. Press the Codes button in the menu on the left.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Redeem to claim your free rewards.

We may not be superheroes, but we’ve got the codes for all your favorite Roblox games. Just drop by our Roblox codes section and collect all the free rewards before they expire!

