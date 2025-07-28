Legacy of Krypton Codes (July 2025)

Collect free Cash and Skill Points with the help of Legacy of Krypton codes.

Updated: July 28, 2025 Added a new code!

Welcome to the perfect game where you beat up thugs and argue with other players about which Superman was the least woke yet. Apparently, you’ll be cosplaying as the superhero in this game, as you’ll need Cash to unlock all the available suits. Legacy of Krypton codes can help you.

All Legacy of Krypton Codes List

Active Legacy of Krypton Codes

ReallySorryForTheBugThisIsForReUpgradingYourabilities : 6k Cash (New)

: 6k Cash NewUpdate : 2k Cash

: 2k Cash 700kvisits : 3.5k Cash

: 3.5k Cash 600kvisits : 3k Cash

: 3k Cash 500kvisitscash : 2.5k Cash

: 2.5k Cash 500kvisitsexp : 5k XP

: 5k XP 500kvisitsskillpoints: 12 Skill Points

Expired Legacy of Krypton Codes

There are currently no expired Legacy of Krypton codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Legacy of Krypton

Just follow these steps to successfully redeem your Legacy of Krypton codes:

Like the game and join the Supe Studios Roblox group. Launch Legacy of Krypton in Roblox. Press the Codes button in the menu on the left. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit Redeem to claim your free rewards.

