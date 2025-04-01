Icebound Detector Codes (April 2025) [Trade!]

Take a look at our list of Icebound Detector codes and all the fantastic freebies that you can grab this instant.

Updated: April 1, 2025 Added a new code!

There are amazing things beneath the ice, and you have the opportunity to be the first to find them. So grab your tools and start looking because there are plenty of other players trying to get there before you. If you need better rods and drills, use Icebound Detector codes.

All Icebound Detector Codes

Active Icebound Detector Codes

2KLIKE : 10k Coins and a Legendary Chest (New)

: 10k Coins and a Legendary Chest 1KLIKE : 10k Coins and a Legendary Chest

: 10k Coins and a Legendary Chest WELCOME: 10k Coins and a Legendary Chest

Expired Icebound Detector Codes

There are no expired Icebound Detector codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Icebound Detector

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Icebound Detector codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Icebound Detector in Roblox. Click on Setting in the menu at the top of the screen. Input an active code into the Enter Code field. Hit Exchange to collect your freebies.

