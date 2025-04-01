Icebound Detector Codes (April 2025) [Trade!]

Updated: April 1, 2025
Added a new code!
There are amazing things beneath the ice, and you have the opportunity to be the first to find them. So grab your tools and start looking because there are plenty of other players trying to get there before you. If you need better rods and drills, use Icebound Detector codes.
All Icebound Detector Codes
Active Icebound Detector Codes
- 2KLIKE: 10k Coins and a Legendary Chest (New)
- 1KLIKE: 10k Coins and a Legendary Chest
- WELCOME: 10k Coins and a Legendary Chest
Expired Icebound Detector Codes
- There are no expired Icebound Detector codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Icebound Detector
Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Icebound Detector codes:
- Run Icebound Detector in Roblox.
- Click on Setting in the menu at the top of the screen.
- Input an active code into the Enter Code field.
- Hit Exchange to collect your freebies.
Published: Apr 1, 2025 08:24 am