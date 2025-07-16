Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Home Run Simulator featured image
Image via House of Highlights
Category:
Codes

Home Run Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Set new personal records with Home Run Simulator codes!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jul 16, 2025 07:22 am

Updated: July 16, 2025

We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you want to get to the Big League and further, there’s no way around it. You’ll need to hit those home runs and spend everything you’ve earned on better bats and balls. Sure, we have some Home Run Simulator codes to help you out, but winning those tournaments will still take some effort on your part.

All Home Run Simulator Codes List

Active Home Run Simulator Codes

  • hrd2025: Home Run Derby Bat (New)

Expired Home Run Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes.

Related: Superstar Baseball Codes

How to Redeem Home Run Simulator Codes

Follow this method to claim freebies from Home Run Simulator codes:

How to redeem Home Run Simulator codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Home Run Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Go to the Codes section (the gift box next to the quest NPC).
  3. Enter your code in the text box.
  4. Hit Claim to receive your reward.

For more free rewards in other Roblox games, check out our Roblox Codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš enjoys two things: simulation games and free stuff. Of course he fell in love with Roblox as soon as it took off! Now he's into anything that shows even a hint of anime and/or RPG and, yes, that includes titles like Dead Rails and Fisch. If he's not hunting for freebies in games (Roblox or otherwise), you can find him playing the piano in a bar or working out (leg day is a must!).