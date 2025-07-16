Home Run Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 16, 2025 We found new codes!

If you want to get to the Big League and further, there’s no way around it. You’ll need to hit those home runs and spend everything you’ve earned on better bats and balls. Sure, we have some Home Run Simulator codes to help you out, but winning those tournaments will still take some effort on your part.

All Home Run Simulator Codes List

Active Home Run Simulator Codes

hrd2025: Home Run Derby Bat (New)

Expired Home Run Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Home Run Simulator Codes

Follow this method to claim freebies from Home Run Simulator codes:

Launch Home Run Simulator on Roblox. Go to the Codes section (the gift box next to the quest NPC). Enter your code in the text box. Hit Claim to receive your reward.

