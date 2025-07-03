Superstar Baseball Codes (July 2025) 

If you want to be just like Sawamura, you need to redeem Superstar Baseball codes.

Updated July 3, 2025: Added new code!

For both Ace of Diamonds fans out there that also play Roblox, you finally have something. Finally you can jump 40 feet in the air to catch a baseball and also unlock various hitting styles by redeeming Superstar Baseball codes.

All Superstar Baseball Codes List

Active Superstar Baseball Codes

FREESPIN: x2 Style Spins (New)

Expired Superstar Baseball Codes

There are currently no expired Superstar Baseball codes.

How to Redeem Superstar Baseball Codes

Here is how to redeem Superstar Baseball codes. Simply follow these steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Superstar Baseball on Roblox. Press to Settings on the left side. Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings menu, Enter the code in the Enter a code here text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

