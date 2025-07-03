Forgot password
Superstar Baseball Codes (July 2025) 

If you want to be just like Sawamura, you need to redeem Superstar Baseball codes.
Published: Jul 3, 2025 08:49 am

Updated July 3, 2025: Added new code!

For both Ace of Diamonds fans out there that also play Roblox, you finally have something. Finally you can jump 40 feet in the air to catch a baseball and also unlock various hitting styles by redeeming Superstar Baseball codes.

All Superstar Baseball Codes List

Active Superstar Baseball Codes  

  • FREESPIN: x2 Style Spins (New)

Expired Superstar Baseball Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Superstar Baseball codes.

How to Redeem Superstar Baseball Codes

Here is how to redeem Superstar Baseball codes. Simply follow these steps below:

How to redeem Superstar Baseball codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Superstar Baseball on Roblox.
  2. Press to Settings on the left side.
  3. Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings menu,
  4. Enter the code in the Enter a code here text box.
  5. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

