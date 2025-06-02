Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hinokami Legacy Official Image
Image via FadedStudio
Category:
Codes

Hinokami Legacy Codes (June 2025)

Prove Tanjiro is a big crybaby with Hinokami Legacy codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jun 2, 2025 10:22 am

Updated: June 2, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If we ignore that everything in this game is a unique instance that needs its own loading screen, this game is pretty fun. It is still in beta, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy free goodies provided with Hinokami Legacy codes.

All Hinokami Legacy Codes List

Active Hinokami Legacy Codes 

  • BETATESTING: 20 Spins

Expired Hinokami Legacy Codes

  • There are currently expired Hinokami Legacy codes.

Related: Ryuken Codes

How to Redeem Hinokami Legacy Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Hinokami Legacy codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Hinokami Legacy codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Hinokami Legacy on Roblox.
  2. Press the Customization button.
  3. Enter the code in the white text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content