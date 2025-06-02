Hinokami Legacy Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 2, 2025
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
If we ignore that everything in this game is a unique instance that needs its own loading screen, this game is pretty fun. It is still in beta, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy free goodies provided with Hinokami Legacy codes.
All Hinokami Legacy Codes List
Active Hinokami Legacy Codes
- BETATESTING: 20 Spins
Expired Hinokami Legacy Codes
- There are currently expired Hinokami Legacy codes.
Related: Ryuken Codes
How to Redeem Hinokami Legacy Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Hinokami Legacy codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Hinokami Legacy on Roblox.
- Press the Customization button.
- Enter the code in the white text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jun 2, 2025 10:22 am