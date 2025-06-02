Hinokami Legacy Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 2, 2025 Added new codes!

If we ignore that everything in this game is a unique instance that needs its own loading screen, this game is pretty fun. It is still in beta, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy free goodies provided with Hinokami Legacy codes.

All Hinokami Legacy Codes List

Active Hinokami Legacy Codes

BETATESTING: 20 Spins

Expired Hinokami Legacy Codes

There are currently expired Hinokami Legacy codes.

How to Redeem Hinokami Legacy Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Hinokami Legacy codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Hinokami Legacy on Roblox. Press the Customization button. Enter the code in the white text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

