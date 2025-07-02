Forgot password
Grow a Friend Codes (July 2025)

Don't be alone! Grab Grow a Friend codes and cultivate some company!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jul 2, 2025 08:28 am

Updated: July 2, 2025

We searched for new codes!

Grow a garden? Nah, that’s for people with a green thumb! Grow a brainrot? What the heck does that even mean?! What you need are Grow a Friend codes—those will help you harvest the most valuable crop of all: friends!

All Grow a Friend Codes List

Active Grow a Friend Codes

  • UPD3—Redeem for a Summer Egg (New)
  • UPD2—Redeem for a Swamp Plot Skin
  • 1MVISITS—Redeem or a Pastel Plot Skin
  • 100KVISITS—Redeem for 1k Cash
  • UPD1—Redeem for a Golden Apple
  • RELEASE—Redeem for 250 Cash

Expired Grow a Friend Codes

  • There are currently no expired Grow a Friend codes.

How to Redeem Grow a Friend Codes

Follow these steps to redeem Grow a Friend codes:

How to redeem Grow a Friend codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Grow a Friend on Roblox.
  2. Go to Codes (gift icon between Inventory and Settings).
  3. Type in or paste your code in the Enter code text box.
  4. Click Redeem to get your freebie.

If you want more free goodies in Roblox games, feel free to browse our Roblox Codes section!

Uroš enjoys two things: simulation games and free stuff. Of course he fell in love with Roblox as soon as it took off! Now he's into anything that shows even a hint of anime and/or RPG and, yes, that includes titles like Dead Rails and Fisch. If he's not hunting for freebies in games (Roblox or otherwise), you can find him playing the piano in a bar or working out (leg day is a must!).