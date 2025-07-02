Grow a Friend Codes (July 2025)

Don't be alone! Grab Grow a Friend codes and cultivate some company!

Updated: July 2, 2025 We searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Grow a garden? Nah, that’s for people with a green thumb! Grow a brainrot? What the heck does that even mean?! What you need are Grow a Friend codes—those will help you harvest the most valuable crop of all: friends!

All Grow a Friend Codes List

Active Grow a Friend Codes

UPD3 —Redeem for a Summer Egg (New)

—Redeem for a Summer Egg UPD2 —Redeem for a Swamp Plot Skin

—Redeem for a Swamp Plot Skin 1MVISITS —Redeem or a Pastel Plot Skin

—Redeem or a Pastel Plot Skin 100KVISITS —Redeem for 1k Cash

—Redeem for 1k Cash UPD1 —Redeem for a Golden Apple

—Redeem for a Golden Apple RELEASE—Redeem for 250 Cash

Expired Grow a Friend Codes

There are currently no expired Grow a Friend codes.

How to Redeem Grow a Friend Codes

Follow these steps to redeem Grow a Friend codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Grow a Friend on Roblox. Go to Codes (gift icon between Inventory and Settings). Type in or paste your code in the Enter code text box. Click Redeem to get your freebie.

If you want more free goodies in Roblox games, feel free to browse our Roblox Codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy