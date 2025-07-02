Grow a Friend Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 2, 2025
Grow a garden? Nah, that’s for people with a green thumb! Grow a brainrot? What the heck does that even mean?! What you need are Grow a Friend codes—those will help you harvest the most valuable crop of all: friends!
- UPD3—Redeem for a Summer Egg (New)
- UPD2—Redeem for a Swamp Plot Skin
- 1MVISITS—Redeem or a Pastel Plot Skin
- 100KVISITS—Redeem for 1k Cash
- UPD1—Redeem for a Golden Apple
- RELEASE—Redeem for 250 Cash
- There are currently no expired Grow a Friend codes.
How to Redeem Grow a Friend Codes
Follow these steps to redeem Grow a Friend codes:
- Launch Grow a Friend on Roblox.
- Go to Codes (gift icon between Inventory and Settings).
- Type in or paste your code in the Enter code text box.
- Click Redeem to get your freebie.
Published: Jul 2, 2025 08:28 am