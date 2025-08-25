Grand Master Codes (August 2025) [Alpha]

Become the real master of the game with Grand Master Codes.

In this exciting new game on Roblox, use your blade to win duels, wisely fight enemies to get money, maintain the peace, and rule the chaos in style! Use the Grand Master codes from our list to help you get extra cash in the game to upgrade your build as well as your weapons.

All Grand Master Codes List

Active Grand Master Codes

GrandMaster: 100K Cash

Expired Grand Master Codes

There are no expired Grand Master codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Grand Master

Redeeming Alpha Grand Master codes is very simple; just follow these steps:

Run Grand Master in Roblox. Press the Code button at the upper left part of the screen. Enter a code into the text field. Click Claim to get rewards.

