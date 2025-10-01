Forgot password
Glory Days Codes (October 2025) [UPDATE 0.5]

Run faster than Dash to get all the latest Glory Days codes!
Published: Oct 1, 2025 08:32 am

Updated: October 1, 2025

We added new codes!

Tired of all the same-y anime battlegrounds? Let’s try something different—an arena-style fighting game inspired by Pixar’s classic The Incredibles. You can unlock all the powers from the franchise, especially if you redeem Glory Days codes and get a ton of free cash.

All Glory Days Codes List

Working Glory Days Codes 

  • UPDATE0.5: 5k Cash (New)
  • 500KVISITS: 5k Cash (New)
  • 600KVISITS: 8k Cash (New)

Expired Glory Days Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Glory Days codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Glory Days

Redeeming Glory Days codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Glory Days codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Glory Days on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird logo on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter a working code into the text box.
  4. Hit Enter to get your free rewards.

