Garden RNG Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 22, 2025: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I used to think it was a joke that people watched paint dry, however now I am convinced that they actually did, since you guys watch plants grow! Yeah, there is a difference, here you can plant various seeds with Garden RNG codes, watch them grow, and then sell for profit, but it’s still weird!

All Garden RNG Codes List

Active Garden RNG Codes

Update8: Seed Pack

Seed Pack Update7: Seed Pack

Seed Pack Update6: Seed Pack

Seed Pack Update5: Seed Pack

Seed Pack seedpack100: Seed Pack

Expired Garden RNG Codes

THere are currently expired Garden RNG codes.

How to Redeem Garden RNG Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Garden RNG codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Garden RNG on Roblox. Press the Settings button in the top left corner of the screen. Enter the code in the Type code here text box. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy