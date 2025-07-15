Forgot password
FUT 25 Codes (July 2025)

Gold player packs are waiting for you, so make sure to redeem FUT 25 codes.
Published: Jul 15, 2025 07:03 am

Updated: July 15, 2025

We added new codes!

Naturally, one of the most enjoyable aspects of this football game is the card collecting. The player card packs that you open contain cards of developers as football players. It makes the matches hilariously fun, so make sure to use FUT 25 codes to open the best packs.

All FUT 25 Codes List

Active FUT 25 Codes

  • TRAILBLAZERS: 84×3 Rare Gold Players Pack
  • 5500LIKES: Rare Gold Players Pack

Expired FUT 25 Codes

  • 4500LIKES

How to Redeem Codes in FUT 25

Before joining any match, you should learn how to use FUT 25 codes to open some exclusive player packs:

How to redeem FUT 25 codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch FUT 25 in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the left.
  3. Enter a code into the text field.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

Once you’ve collected all of the free gold player packs, make sure you check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section for more prizes.

