Free Anime Infinity Simulator Codes (January 2024)

If you’ve tried Pet Simulator 99 and thought, “This would be better with anime characters,” then you should be trying out Free Anime Infinity Simulator. That said, whether you’re a new player or experience, a few Free Anime Infinity Simulator codes will give you a nice boost.

All Free Anime Infinity Simulator Codes List

Many of the free goodies you get in Free Anime Infinity Simulator revolve around granting resources, like potions. These can give you a massive head start on the path to getting stronger!

Free Anime Infinity Simulator Codes (Working)

300FAV : x25 Gems, x1 Drop Potion IV

: x25 Gems, x1 Drop Potion IV 500FAV : x35 Gems

: x35 Gems LIKES500 : x25 Gems, x1 Energy Potion III, x1 Coins Potion III, x1 Damage Potion III, x1 Luck Potion III, x1 Drop Potion III

: x25 Gems, x1 Energy Potion III, x1 Coins Potion III, x1 Damage Potion III, x1 Luck Potion III, x1 Drop Potion III NEWPLAYER : x1 Curse Token, x1 DNA Token, x1 Bronze Key, x1 Blue Crystal

: x1 Curse Token, x1 DNA Token, x1 Bronze Key, x1 Blue Crystal POTIONS : x1 Energy Potion II, Luck Potion III, x1 Coins Potion II

: x1 Energy Potion II, Luck Potion III, x1 Coins Potion II RELEASE : x250 Energy, x200 Coins, x2 Gems

: x250 Energy, x200 Coins, x2 Gems SOMEFIX : x1 Energy Potion III

: x1 Energy Potion III SOWWYFORSHUTDOWN : x1 Damage Potion III

: x1 Damage Potion III SOWWYFORSHUTDOWN2 : x1 Coins Potion III

: x1 Coins Potion III SOWWYFORSHUTDOWN3 : x1 Energy Potion III

: x1 Energy Potion III UPDATE1 : x2000 Energy, x1000 Coins, x10 Gems

: x2000 Energy, x1000 Coins, x10 Gems UPDATE2: x25 Gems, x1 Energy Potion III, x1 Coins Potion III, x1 Drop Potion I, x1 Drop Potion II, x1 Drop Potion III

Free Anime Infinity Simulator Codes (Expired)

No codes have expired yet.

How To Redeem Codes in Free Anime Infinity Simulator

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Open the code redemption window by selecting the ‘Codes’ button on the left. You’ll see a button with ‘ABX’ written over it. Type in a working code. The best method is copying and pasting from our list directly. Select ‘Claim!’ and the free rewards are yours. You’ll see what you get along the bottom.

How Can You Get More Free Anime Infinity Simulator Codes?

The FAIS Discord server is always a good place as the developers release codes via a unique channel. In doing so, you can actually redeem a special code right where you login at. Similarly, if you follow the developer, @JosephWithR, you can verify your username in-game for a couple potions.

Why Are My Free Anime Infinity Simulator Codes Not Working?

The good news is that Free Anime Infinity Simulator makes it quite easy redeem free items. All you need to worry about is spelling. So, if the codes aren’t working, first double check the spelling and if everything looks exact, then the code has expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Free Anime Infinity Simulator

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

You don’t have to rely solely on codes for free rewards! In Free Anime Infinity Simulator, you’ll see two buttons in the upper-right corner: Gifts and Rewards. The Gifts menu lets you claim free items for staying in-game; the Rewards menu is a once-a-day reward board.

What is Free Anime Infinity Simulator?

Free Anime Infinity Simulator is a lot like Pet Simulator 99, except the “pets” you collect are based on anime characters. You get stronger by clicking, increasing your energy, then taking on various enemies around each area.

Well, as far as Free Anime Infinity Simulator codes are concerned, that’s all there is. Be sure to collect free stuff from other Roblox games, like Adventure Piece.