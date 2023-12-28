How to Make Rainbow Pets Pet Simulator 99

There are thousands of pets for you to collect in the Pet Simulator universe, but some variations can only be acquired through crafting. Rainbow pets fall into that category, so let’s explore how to make them in Pet Simulator 99.

What Are Rainbow Pets in Pet Simulator 99?

Rainbow pets are a variation of a specific pet in Pet Simulator 99, just like golden and shiny pets, but stronger. They are approximately 20% stronger than the golden variants and 50% stronger than the default variants. Additionally, they glow with rainbow colors and look cooler than even the shiny ones.

How to Get Rainbow Pets in Pet Simulator 99

To get a rainbow pet, you will have to combine ten golden pets of the same kind. In total, you will need 100 copies of a pet for each rainbow variant you want to make. Therefore, you first want to go to the spawn and hatch eggs until you have 100 copies of the same pet.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

For the second step of rainbow pet crafting, you will need to go to the Mine (Area 10) and interact with the Gold Pets machine. Input 100 pets by holding down the pet’s icon and rotating the gauge to the left until at least 100 are selected. Now, you only need to click the Ok! button, and the pets will appear in your inventory.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Finally, you now have the resources to craft a rainbow pet. Go to the Desert Pyramids (Area 31) and interact with the Rainbow Pets machine. Select 10 golden pets for crafting, the same way you did for the golden variants. Now, click the Ok! button, and enjoy your new rainbow pet.

Pet Crafting Tips

Pet-making prices increase with unlocking new eggs in Pet Simulator, so it’s often more worthwhile to craft rainbow or golden variants of pets you already have plenty of. Especially if you already have eight or more of the same pet.

Also, equip egg luck enchants and potions before you hatch eggs. This increases your chances of getting shiny variants. Additionally, investing diamonds into the More Eggs boost is crucial if you want to make a bunch of good pets in Pet Simulator 99.

That is everything you need to know to make rainbow pets in Pet Simulator 99. If you want more Pet Simulator 99 guides, like how to make huge pets or where all shiny relics are located, we’ve got them here on Twinfinite. Just scroll down below, and a new one will pop up.