DodgeBall X Codes (July 2025) [SANS]

Grab DodgeBall X codes for free resources! But beware, you'll still need to dodge the ball yourself!

Updated: July 4, 2025 We found new codes!

Ah, good old dodgeball! It’s everyone’s favorite pastime—until Sans shows up and whacks you in the head with the ball! Of course, that doesn’t have to happen if you can dodge quickly enough. And if you have DodgeBall X codes on your side!

All DodgeBall X Codes List

Active DodgeBall X Codes

200KVISITS! : 2.5k Cash

: 2.5k Cash LAZYSKELETON: 2k Cash

Expired DodgeBall X Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem DodgeBall X Codes

Here’s a quick tutorial on how to get rewards from DodgeBall X codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch DodgeBall X on Roblox. In the lobby, approach the Codes NPC. Press E on your keyboard to open the code redemption window. Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Claim! to receive the reward.

