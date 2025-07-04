Forgot password
DodgeBall X featured image
Image via Tycoon Evolution
Category:
Codes

DodgeBall X Codes (July 2025) [SANS]

Grab DodgeBall X codes for free resources! But beware, you'll still need to dodge the ball yourself!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jul 4, 2025 09:50 am

Updated: July 4, 2025

We found new codes!

Ah, good old dodgeball! It’s everyone’s favorite pastime—until Sans shows up and whacks you in the head with the ball! Of course, that doesn’t have to happen if you can dodge quickly enough. And if you have DodgeBall X codes on your side!

All DodgeBall X Codes List

Active DodgeBall X Codes

  • 200KVISITS!: 2.5k Cash
  • LAZYSKELETON: 2k Cash

Expired DodgeBall X Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem DodgeBall X Codes

Here’s a quick tutorial on how to get rewards from DodgeBall X codes:

How to redeem DodgeBall X codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch DodgeBall X on Roblox.
  2. In the lobby, approach the Codes NPC.
  3. Press E on your keyboard to open the code redemption window.
  4. Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box.
  5. Hit Claim! to receive the reward.

For more freebies in other Roblox games, check out our Roblox Codes section!

Author
Uroš enjoys two things: simulation games and free stuff. Of course he fell in love with Roblox as soon as it took off! Now he's into anything that shows even a hint of anime and/or RPG and, yes, that includes titles like Dead Rails and Fisch. If he's not hunting for freebies in games (Roblox or otherwise), you can find him playing the piano in a bar or working out (leg day is a must!).