Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dead Sewers promo art
Image via Three Piggys!
Category:
Codes

Dead Sewers Codes (July 2025) [Axolotl!]

Use the Dead Sewers codes to survive the cesspit of Roblox, and I don't mean Grow a Garden knockoffs.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 11, 2025 07:35 am

Updated: July 11, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

You may have defeated the zombies of Dead Rails, but now it’s time to test your survival skills against the real enemy—piranha swarms. A biochemical catastrophe has transformed the city into the most literal form of cesspit, so get ready for the ride with Dead Sewers codes.

All Dead Sewers Codes List

Working Dead Sewers Codes 

  • 5KLIKES: 10 Cheese Bonds (New)

Expired Dead Sewers Codes 

  • There are no expired Dead Sewers codes.

Related: Dead Tales Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dead Sewers

To redeem Dead Sewers codes, follow the easy instructions below:

How to redeem Dead Sewers codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dead Sewers on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button in the bottom right corner of the screen.
  3. Input the code into the Enter Code Here text box.
  4. Press Claim to receive your reward.

Check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section to get more free rewards for other fan-favorite Roblox titles.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.