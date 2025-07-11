Dead Sewers Codes (July 2025) [Axolotl!]

Updated: July 11, 2025
Added a new code!
You may have defeated the zombies of Dead Rails, but now it’s time to test your survival skills against the real enemy—piranha swarms. A biochemical catastrophe has transformed the city into the most literal form of cesspit, so get ready for the ride with Dead Sewers codes.
All Dead Sewers Codes List
Working Dead Sewers Codes
- 5KLIKES: 10 Cheese Bonds (New)
Expired Dead Sewers Codes
- There are no expired Dead Sewers codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Dead Sewers
To redeem Dead Sewers codes, follow the easy instructions below:
- Launch Dead Sewers on Roblox.
- Click the Settings button in the bottom right corner of the screen.
- Input the code into the Enter Code Here text box.
- Press Claim to receive your reward.
Published: Jul 11, 2025 07:35 am