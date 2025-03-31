Dead Mines Codes (March 2025) [Alpha]

Check out our article on the latest news on Dead Mines codes and all the fantastic freebies you can grab.

Updated: March 31, 2025 Added new codes!

You dropped a precious coin that your grandfather gave you into a cave because you’re clumsy. Now, you’re on a quest to travel in a mine cart through a mishmash of Dead Rails, Dig It, and Minecraft. If you really want not to disappoint Grandpa, use Dead Mines codes.

All Dead Mines Codes List

Active Dead Mines Codes

DEADMINES : 100 Gold (New)

: 100 Gold RELEASE!: 50 Gold (New)

Expired Dead Mines Codes

There are no expired Dead Mines codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Dead Mines

Check out our guide on how to redeem Dead Mines codes below:

Launch Dead Mines in Roblox. Press the Codes button in the menu on the left. Input a code into the Enter a code field. Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.

