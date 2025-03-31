Forgot password
Dead Mines promo art.
Image via Mineshaft Games!
Dead Mines Codes (March 2025) [Alpha]

Check out our article on the latest news on Dead Mines codes and all the fantastic freebies you can grab.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Mar 31, 2025 05:05 am

Updated: March 31, 2025

Added new codes!

You dropped a precious coin that your grandfather gave you into a cave because you’re clumsy. Now, you’re on a quest to travel in a mine cart through a mishmash of Dead Rails, Dig It, and Minecraft. If you really want not to disappoint Grandpa, use Dead Mines codes.

All Dead Mines Codes List

Active Dead Mines Codes

  • DEADMINES: 100 Gold (New)
  • RELEASE!: 50 Gold (New)

Expired Dead Mines Codes

  • There are no expired Dead Mines codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Dead Mines

Check out our guide on how to redeem Dead Mines codes below:

How to redeem Dead Mines codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dead Mines in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button in the menu on the left.
  3. Input a code into the Enter a code field.
  4. Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.

Browse our Roblox codes section for many more free rewards you can collect in your favorite Roblox games right now!

Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you'll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers.