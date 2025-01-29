Button Anime Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 29, 2025
Added new codes!
Press buttons to unlock access to other buttons, and then press some more buttons to earn yen, mana, and zeni. All of this button-smashing excitement tired me out in no time, so I had to resort to Button Anime codes to skip ahead and get to the best buttons quickly.
All Button Anime Codes List
Working Button Anime Codes
- UPD1: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion
- TimeTrials: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion
- Verify_Anime_Button: Easy Time Trial
- Tutorial: 2 Luck Potions, 2 Open Potions, 2 Stats Potions, and 2 Damage Potions
- FirstCode: 10 Capsule Tokens, 10 Mark Tokens, and 10 Spiritual Tokens
- PotionsFix: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion
- MobFix: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion
Expired Button Anime Codes
- UPD0.5
How to Redeem Codes in Button Anime
We’ll show you the complete method of redeeming Button Anime codes so that you can return to button-smashing as soon as possible:
- Launch Button Anime on Roblox.
- Enter the Codes circle (1) to access the code redemption screen.
- Type in your code into the Enter Code Here text box (2).
- Click the Redeem button (3) to activate the code.
