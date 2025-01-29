Button Anime Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 29, 2025 Added new codes!

Press buttons to unlock access to other buttons, and then press some more buttons to earn yen, mana, and zeni. All of this button-smashing excitement tired me out in no time, so I had to resort to Button Anime codes to skip ahead and get to the best buttons quickly.

All Button Anime Codes List

Working Button Anime Codes

UPD1 : Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion

: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion TimeTrials : Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion

: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion Verify_Anime_Button : Easy Time Trial

: Easy Time Trial Tutorial : 2 Luck Potions, 2 Open Potions, 2 Stats Potions, and 2 Damage Potions

: 2 Luck Potions, 2 Open Potions, 2 Stats Potions, and 2 Damage Potions FirstCode : 10 Capsule Tokens, 10 Mark Tokens, and 10 Spiritual Tokens

: 10 Capsule Tokens, 10 Mark Tokens, and 10 Spiritual Tokens PotionsFix : Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion

: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion MobFix: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion

Expired Button Anime Codes

UPD0.5

How to Redeem Codes in Button Anime

We’ll show you the complete method of redeeming Button Anime codes so that you can return to button-smashing as soon as possible:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Button Anime on Roblox. Enter the Codes circle (1) to access the code redemption screen. Type in your code into the Enter Code Here text box (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to activate the code.

