Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet Codes (January 2024)

There’s no easier way to burn time than with Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet. If you’ve been having a hard time saving your friends, then maybe you need help. Luckily for you, we have some Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet codes for you to redeem.

All Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet Codes List

A lot of what you’ll get from Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet codes are Wins, potions, and Strength. All of those can be funneled into getting stronger, so use them while you still can!

Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet Codes (Working)

OH_OH: x1000 Strength

Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet Codes (Expired)

WX67FK

WX89FO

JK51DY

JK43DY

JK48DY

JK45DY

WX83FO

JK52DY

WX64FK

UYO563

JK47DY

XWX86FO

BZ123DY

WX82FO

BZ121DY

WX88FO

WX68FK

BZ120DY

WX65FK

JK46DY

WX80FO

JK53DY

BZ122DY

WX87FO

WX92FO

JK50DY

IYU868

ZLO057

JK32DY

JK49DY

WX66FK

JK44DY

WX79FO

WX93FO

ERT33

WX91FO

WX78FO

WX90FO

How To Redeem Codes in Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet

After logging into the game, look to the right of your screen and you’ll see a tiny cog icon labeled “Codes.” Select it to open the codes menu. Type a working code into the text box. Select “Claim” located to the right and enjoy your free rewards.

How Can You Get More Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet Codes?

Your options are pretty limited, to be honest. Either bookmark our page for later—this is a living document, so we update frequently—or by joining the Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet Discord server. There’s a Roblox group for the game, OH_OH, but you won’t find codes there.

Why Are My Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet Codes Not Working?

Typical of most Roblox games, if a code doesn’t work, then you’ve either made a typo, forgotten to capitalize where applicable, or the code has expired. Unless specified otherwise, you should always type in a code exactly how it appears on our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet

Codes aren’t the only source of free stuff. In Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet, there are gifts you can claim every so often, as long as you stay in-game, daily rewards, and a prize wheel. Every now and then, there are also free pets to collect after you’ve spent a specified amount of time in the game.

What is Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet?

Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet is a clicking simulator game featuring characters heavily inspired by Skibidi Toilet, which are a series of popular YouTube videos. The goal is to get stronger, by way of clicking, then punching your way through skibidi toilets to free your friends.

With that said and done, you've got your Bro Liberation: Punch Toilet codes, now go redeem them! You never know when they'll expire, but before you leave: check out our other code guides.