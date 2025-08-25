Forgot password
Break Crates Codes (August 2025)

Need free boosts to progress faster? Break Crates codes are here to help.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Aug 25, 2025 07:41 am

Updated: August 25, 2025

Added a new code!

It’s just one of those days when you need to Break Crates, and you should use codes while you’re at it. Watch the crates mutate and break them to collect coins and orbs. Purchase stronger swords and better mutations to become a rich crate-breaker faster.

All Break Crates Codes

Active Break Crates Codes

  • 2klikes: 1 Spawn Speed Boost (New)
  • updateone: 1 Luck Boost
  • 1klikes: 1 Spawn Speed Boost
  • fixesone: 1 Luck Boost and 1 Coins Boost
  • newweather: 1 Luck Boost
  • first: 1 Luck Boost
  • Release: Coins

Expired Break Crates Codes

  • There are no expired Break Crates codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Break Crates

Follow these steps to successfully redeem your Break Crates codes:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Break Crates in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Shop button on the left.
  3. Input a working code into the Enter Code box.
  4. Press Redeem to collect your freebies.

For many more codes that you can redeem right now in your favorite Roblox games, browse our Roblox Codes section.

