Break Crates Codes (August 2025)

Updated: August 25, 2025
Added a new code!
It’s just one of those days when you need to Break Crates, and you should use codes while you’re at it. Watch the crates mutate and break them to collect coins and orbs. Purchase stronger swords and better mutations to become a rich crate-breaker faster.
All Break Crates Codes
Active Break Crates Codes
- 2klikes: 1 Spawn Speed Boost (New)
- updateone: 1 Luck Boost
- 1klikes: 1 Spawn Speed Boost
- fixesone: 1 Luck Boost and 1 Coins Boost
- newweather: 1 Luck Boost
- first: 1 Luck Boost
- Release: Coins
Expired Break Crates Codes
- There are no expired Break Crates codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Break Crates
Follow these steps to successfully redeem your Break Crates codes:
- Launch Break Crates in Roblox.
- Click on the Shop button on the left.
- Input a working code into the Enter Code box.
- Press Redeem to collect your freebies.
Published: Aug 25, 2025 07:41 am