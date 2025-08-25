Break Crates Codes (August 2025)

Need free boosts to progress faster? Break Crates codes are here to help.

Updated: August 25, 2025 Added a new code!

It’s just one of those days when you need to Break Crates, and you should use codes while you’re at it. Watch the crates mutate and break them to collect coins and orbs. Purchase stronger swords and better mutations to become a rich crate-breaker faster.

All Break Crates Codes

Active Break Crates Codes

2klikes : 1 Spawn Speed Boost (New)

: 1 Spawn Speed Boost updateone : 1 Luck Boost

: 1 Luck Boost 1klikes : 1 Spawn Speed Boost

: 1 Spawn Speed Boost fixesone : 1 Luck Boost and 1 Coins Boost

: 1 Luck Boost and 1 Coins Boost newweather : 1 Luck Boost

: 1 Luck Boost first : 1 Luck Boost

: 1 Luck Boost Release: Coins

Expired Break Crates Codes

There are no expired Break Crates codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Break Crates

Follow these steps to successfully redeem your Break Crates codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Break Crates in Roblox. Click on the Shop button on the left. Input a working code into the Enter Code box. Press Redeem to collect your freebies.

