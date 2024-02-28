Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG Codes (February 2024)

Getting swarmed by enemies is par for the course in Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG. Before you know it, you’ve been demoted a few stages again and again. Luckily, with a few Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG codes, you can gain the upper hand.

Recommended Videos

All Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG Codes

Typical of mobile games like Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG, couponsoffer bounties of free items and resources, like gold and draw tickets.

Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG Codes (Working)

DEMIGODBOSS : x5000 Gold

: x5000 Gold LETSGOBOORI : x10k Gold

: x10k Gold DRAWCROW : x20k Gold

: x20k Gold QUIZCROW9: x50 Weapon DrawTickets, x50 Belt Draw Tickets, and x50 Hat Draw Tickets

Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG Codes (Expired)

HELLOCROW3

NEWYEARBIRD

FLYINGBOORI

SSOGIFT27

SUPERNEWYEAR

JAMONG27

HELLOCROW2

BOORI3000

SSOCUTE77

EVILGOBLIN

THANKUBOORI

SPOOKYTALES

BLACKCROW

BOORISGIFT

How To Redeem Codes in Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG

Image Source: SuperPlanet Games via Twinfinite

Located in the top-right corner, tap Menu. In the drop-down menu, choose Settings. Move over to the Account tab, then select Register next to “Register Coupon.” It’s near the bottom of the Settings menu. Now type in a working code, then tap Confirm. Close the code redemption window, then the Settings, and select Menu again. In the drop-down menu, choose Mail. Tap the Claim All button at the button and the rewards are yours!

How Can You Get More Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG Codes?

Well, it depends on where you want to get the latest codes. You could always bookmark our page (we update frequently) or you can follow Super Planet on Facebook or the official Super Planet Twitter page.

Why Are My Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG Codes Not Working?

Troubleshooting codes for the game is actually quite simple. If a code doesn’t work, start by double-checking the spelling. Assuming there are no typos, then the code has simply expired. Capitalization doesn’t matter to Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG

In Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG, there are several ways to net yourself some rewards just from playing. As Boori kills more and more enemies and clears more stages, you’ll reach various milestones, which come with free resources.

What is Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG?

Boori’s Spooky Tales Idle RPG combines idle gameplay with RPG elements and a cutesy art style. Think Vampire Survivors, but you don’t have to move a muscle. As you rack up kills and gold, you can upgrade Boori into a deadly machine!

And now that you have all the codes for this game, you’ll turn Boori into a wicked archer in no time. While you have the game running idle, why not collect rewards for Dead by Daylight or NBA 2K Mobile?