Bloodline Heroes of Lithas Codes (June 2024)

There are dozens of different heroes to collect in Heroes of Lithas, and maxing them all out is going to take you a while, especially if you are not planning on spending money on the game. To help you do that, we went out and collected all working Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes in one place. Check ’em out in the list below.

All Working Bloodline Heroes of Lithas Codes

BLD623 : 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLDHOL1 : 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLDHOL2 : 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLD500K : 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions

: 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions PHILIP : 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions

: 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions BLDRETURN : 100K Gold, 3 Summoning Crystals, 300 Diamonds

: 100K Gold, 3 Summoning Crystals, 300 Diamonds BLDRUNES : 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLDBLD : 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLD810 : 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLDLIBRARY : 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLDZZZLOVEALL : 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLDLUNA : 100K Gold, 3 Summoning Crystals, 300 Diamonds

: 100K Gold, 3 Summoning Crystals, 300 Diamonds BLD0311 : 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions

: 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions BLDVALENTINE : 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLDWOMEN : 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLDXMAS : 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions

: 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions BLDTURKEY : 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 20 Love Packs, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLDHALLOWEEN : 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions

: 100K Gold, 100K Food, 2 Summoning Crystals, 5 Stamina Potions BLDSAROS : 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

: 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds BLD777: 2-Star Champion Token, 100K Gold, 100 Diamonds

Expired Bloodline Heroes of Lithas Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Claim Codes in Bloodline Heroes of Lithas

Open Bloodline Heroes of Lithas on your device. Click on your Avatar on the left. Click on Settings on the left. Scroll down and select Redemption Code. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to claim the code.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you’re getting an error while redeeming a code, it’s most probably one of two things: a spelling error or an expired code. To avoid the former, double-check the spelling before hitting redeem. As for the latter, there is nothing you can do but try out a different one.

How to Find Bloodline Heroes of Lithas Codes

If you decide to look for codes yourself, then the first place you should check is the game’s official Facebook page. Also, you should check the official BHoL Discord server, as some codes are exclusively posted there.

However, checking both of those resources yourself might be unnecessary, as we do that regularly, updating the working list if needed. So, if you want to get all the codes with minimal effort, bookmark this post and check on it once in a while to see whether there are any new ones.

That is all we have for now regarding codes and how to claim them in Bloodline Heroes of Lithas. Also, if you want to find codes for other mobile games, be sure to visit the Codes section on Twinfinite. We’ve curated lists for all the most popular titles, including Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG and Tsuki’s Odyssey.

