Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG Codes (January 2024)

Any source of free stuff is welcome in Gacha games, especially if you are an F2P player. Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG isn’t that P2W, so using codes or some other boost will surely help you get to the top of the leaderboards.

Below is a list of available codes and some tips regarding other free stuff in Magic Chronicle.

All Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG Codes List

Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG Codes (Working)

GALE520 —Stargem x 188, Treatment Agent Choice Chest x 3

—Stargem x 188, Treatment Agent Choice Chest x 3 MAGIC2024 —Stargem x 88, Huge Amount of Copper (9 Hours)

—Stargem x 88, Huge Amount of Copper (9 Hours) MAGIC777 —Basic Enhance Torrent x 200, Basic Awaken Divine Stone x 2

—Basic Enhance Torrent x 200, Basic Awaken Divine Stone x 2 MAGIC888 —Flashing Stardust x 200, Enlighten Potion x 2

—Flashing Stardust x 200, Enlighten Potion x 2 MAGIC999 —Stargem x 88, Huge Amount of Copper (9 Hours)

—Stargem x 88, Huge Amount of Copper (9 Hours) MAGICGO —Stargem x 288, Massive Autoplay Income (13 Hours) x 2, Summon Card x 2

—Stargem x 288, Massive Autoplay Income (13 Hours) x 2, Summon Card x 2 MCDC520 —Stargem x 188, Massive Stardust (13 Hours)

—Stargem x 188, Massive Stardust (13 Hours) MCFB520 —Stargem x 188, Massive EXP (13 Hours)

—Stargem x 188, Massive EXP (13 Hours) PRE777 —Stargem x 60, Basic Enhance Torrent x 50

—Stargem x 60, Basic Enhance Torrent x 50 PRE888 —Stargem x 60, Common Soulstone x 30

—Stargem x 60, Common Soulstone x 30 PRE999 —Huge Amount of Copper (9 Hours) x 2, Huge Amount of Stardust (9 Hours) x 2, Huge Amount of EXP (9 Hours) x 2

—Huge Amount of Copper (9 Hours) x 2, Huge Amount of Stardust (9 Hours) x 2, Huge Amount of EXP (9 Hours) x 2 SVIP2024 —Stargem x 88, Basic Awaken Divine Stone x 2

—Stargem x 88, Basic Awaken Divine Stone x 2 SVIP777 —Stargem x 88, Huge Amount of EXP (9 Hours)

—Stargem x 88, Huge Amount of EXP (9 Hours) SVIP888 —Stargem x 88, Treatment Agent Choice Chest

—Stargem x 88, Treatment Agent Choice Chest SVIP999—Stargem x 88, Advanced Enhance Torrent

Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG

Follow the instructions below to redeem Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG codes:

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG on your device. Login into the game with your profile. Click on your profile picture in the top left. Press the Code button at the bottom of the screen. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Confirm to claim your loot.

How Can You Get More Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG Codes?

The developers usually post the newest codes on the official Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG Facebook page. However, there is also an official Discord server, where they can be found in the gift-codes channel.

Going through irrelevant Facebook posts or Discord messages can be tiring, so you should bookmark this post instead. We update the Working list periodically, and you can just check on it once in a while for any new codes.

Why Are My Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG Codes Not Working?

The most common reason for a non-working code is a spelling mistake. Codes in Magic Chronicle aren’t case-sensitive, but they often have a mix of letters and numbers. To avoid errors like this, copy and paste the codes instead.

Another reason could be that the code is expired or you have already redeemed it. In either case, you will receive a notification during code redemption on what exactly is the cause. Ultimately, the best thing you can do is try out the codes you find. It takes a little time, but the rewards can be quite handy.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG

There are numerous free rewards to collect in Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG. However, the ones you should pay especially close attention to are:

Free VIP Benefits LvL 0 (access it via the small crown icon next to your in-game avatar).

The free Pre-Registration rewards that you received in your mail.

The Newbie Benefits quests (Hero Rally and Stage Speedrun). They reward you as you make your way through the early stages.

What is Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG?

Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG is a party-building gacha RPG game developed and published by Magic Network Limited for Android and iOS. Also, you can play it on a PC by using an emulator such as Blue Stacks.

Like many other RPG gacha games, your goal is to skip through every possible story dialogue, completely disregarding any character development, and roll for the coolest and strongest character available. Of course, you can enjoy the story and all, but how are you gonna be the first on the PvP leaderboards if you spend your time like that?

Anyway, that’s everything we have regarding Magic Chronicle Isekai RPG codes. Visit more similar articles in the Codes here on Twinfinite. There are lists for many popular titles where extra freebies can really help you out. Finally, if you haven’t already, check out the Goddess of Victory: Nikke one, as it’s another great gacha game.