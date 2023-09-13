Block Eating Simulator Codes (September 2023)

Some days you just want to turn your brain off, and with games like Block Eating Simulator on Roblox, it’s pretty easy to do that. You, and everyone around you, is a cannibalistic block. Yes, you are hungry for other blocks, and eating others will make you strong. It also doesn’t hurt to have a leg up by using these Block Eating Simulator codes.

All Working Block Eating Simulator Codes

Given that Block Eating Simulator is a relatively new game, it’s no surprise that it doesn’t have a lot of freebies to redeem. Hey, if you look at the silver lining, that means you’re early and can redeem every code when new ones come out. For now, these codes are working, as of Sept. 13, 2023:

25LIKES : Use this code for 25k Coins, 25k Size, and a single Revive

: Use this code for 25k Coins, 25k Size, and a single Revive JOINED: This code redeems for 100k Size, 100k Coins, and 3 Revives

All Expired Block Eating Simulator Codes

As of Sept. 13, 2023, the following freebies are no longer available for redemption in Block Eating Simulator:

No codes have expired yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Now that we’ve sorted the wheat from the chaff, it’s onto the most important part: redeeming those codes in Block Eating Simulator. In addition to using the following steps, find a good spot away from other players because you’ll be vulnerable:

Log into Roblox and join Block Eating Simulator. On the left-hand side, select Codes. In the text box, type in a working code. Spelling is all that matters; they are not case-sensitive.

With that said and done, you’ve got everything you need to know: all working Block Eating Simulator codes and how to redeem them. We have more where that came from. Use the links down below to find more of our code guides, like All Star Tower Defense and 3 Player Tycoon.