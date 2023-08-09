All First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox Codes (August 2023)

Tycoon games in Roblox can be a lot of fun, but they’re definitely better with friends. First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox aims to accomplish that, letting up to three people run their own tycoon. It’s not all work though, given that you can break away to raid other tycoons as well as protect your own. To ensure you don’t get steamrolled right away, use these First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox codes!

All Working First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox Codes in Roblox

We’ve personally confirmed that the following freebies are still available, as of June 14, 2023 in First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox:

PandooGroup : Use this code for a free Jump Boost

: Use this code for a free Jump Boost 1KPandas : Redeem this code for $5000 Cash in the game

: Redeem this code for $5000 Cash in the game PinkFluffyPanda: Using this code gives you a free Jetpack

Most of these codes should be used right away. However, the free Jump Boost is best used when you’re ready to use it, like when you group together for a tycoon raid.

Every Expired Roblox Code in First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox

Sadly, you won’t be able to cash in these codes in-game anymore.

None of the codes have expired yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Redeeming free goodies in First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox is quite simple. There are no hoops to jump through, nor is it hidden in menus like Boku No Roblox.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

After launching Roblox and joining First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox, look in the lower-right corner of the game window. See the Codes button? Selecting that will open the code redemption page. Afterwards, type in your code exactly how it’s listed and you’re good to go!

And that’s every First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox codes, as well as how to redeem them in-game. It isn’t much, but the jetpack is a lot of fun, and the cool part is that it’s a permanent code—it’ll never expire.