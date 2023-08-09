Codes

All First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox Codes (August 2023)

First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox is a lot easier with some free codes.

first 3 player tycoon in roblox codes Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Tycoon games in Roblox can be a lot of fun, but they’re definitely better with friends. First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox aims to accomplish that, letting up to three people run their own tycoon. It’s not all work though, given that you can break away to raid other tycoons as well as protect your own. To ensure you don’t get steamrolled right away, use these First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox codes!

All Working First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox Codes in Roblox

We’ve personally confirmed that the following freebies are still available, as of June 14, 2023 in First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox:

  • PandooGroup: Use this code for a free Jump Boost
  • 1KPandas: Redeem this code for $5000 Cash in the game
  • PinkFluffyPanda: Using this code gives you a free Jetpack

Most of these codes should be used right away. However, the free Jump Boost is best used when you’re ready to use it, like when you group together for a tycoon raid.

Every Expired Roblox Code in First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox

Sadly, you won’t be able to cash in these codes in-game anymore.

  • None of the codes have expired yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Redeeming free goodies in First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox is quite simple. There are no hoops to jump through, nor is it hidden in menus like Boku No Roblox.

how to redeem codes in first 3 player tycoon in roblox
Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

After launching Roblox and joining First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox, look in the lower-right corner of the game window. See the Codes button? Selecting that will open the code redemption page. Afterwards, type in your code exactly how it’s listed and you’re good to go!

And that’s every First 3 Player Tycoon in Roblox codes, as well as how to redeem them in-game. It isn’t much, but the jetpack is a lot of fun, and the cool part is that it’s a permanent code—it’ll never expire.

Related Posts

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers

Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story.

More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Comments