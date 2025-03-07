Forgot password
Promo image for BFDIA
Image via Sakura Inc
Category:
Codes

BFDIA Codes (March 2025) [BFDIA 18]

Get free coins with BFDIA codes and rush to the shop.

Ana Mitic


Published: Mar 7, 2025 08:42 am

Updated: March 7, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

You need to be the last object standing to win the game. Use the BFDIA codes to get exclusive skins and enough Coins to buy even more object skins. Don’t be just one thing when you can be a snowball, needle, and so much more.

All BFDIA Codes List

Active BFDIA Codes

  • Code: 200 Coins
  • NOIS: Snowwodian Skin
  • Finalliery: Pan Teardrop Skin
  • hicouri: Kaitaily Skin
  • Epikful: Epik Snowball Skin
  • OddLetsSay: Odyssey Iceberg Grassy Skin

Expired BFDIA Codes

  • THISIS
  • BEAUT1FUL
  • 10.2MWOW
  • YOYLING720
  • BEYONDEEREXP
  • YAGOD
  • 9MVISITS
  • Doyouremember
  • WHEREIT
  • 10MYAY
  • FINALSTIE
  • ascar
  • COINIUM1
  • ITIS9.4
  • DAONETEEPOT
  • OURLOVEOF10.7M
  • REALRICHBOY
  • 12YEEZ
  • 10.5MERE
  • Lightning Year
  • SecretlyGone
  • RADICAL
  • FakeCode
  • SMILEPHONE
  • THEFEELINGSOF
  • Swift
  • again
  • EVILNESSGOIKY
  • AmeDoko
  • ABitOfA24HoursOfGameplay
  • biboo
  • DAYTIME
  • OVAH2SOCOOL
  • 9.2MOFBEEFS
  • Gemium1
  • 10KLIKES
  • OurDestiniesty
  • chiisai
  • A
  • BerryFul
  • Mogojyan
  • dog street
  • ReachingStarz
  • EXPECTATIONSOVER
  • Over300Players
  • DA11M
  • YEAH10.8M
  • lunaknight
  • thxfor13m
  • FULCRUM
  • BADACTS
  • 10.1MVISITS
  • JOLLYFULLIESY
  • THEGAMEOF
  • HalloweenUpdate!
  • IslandTheForDreamBattle
  • Go-Getters
  • Khaos
  • TRULYLEADSTO
  • EVILACTS
  • sakamata
  • CHAOSPLAN

How to Redeem Codes in BFDIA

Do the following to activate BFDIA codes:

How to redeem BFDIA codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run BFDIA in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button.
  3. Enter a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit the Redeem Code button to obtain freebies.

Take a look at the rest of our Roblox Codes section and discover a million other Roblox titles that have freebies. Don’t limit yourself to one game when you can have so much more.

Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.