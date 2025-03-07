BFDIA Codes (March 2025) [BFDIA 18]

Updated: March 7, 2025 We added new codes!

You need to be the last object standing to win the game. Use the BFDIA codes to get exclusive skins and enough Coins to buy even more object skins. Don’t be just one thing when you can be a snowball, needle, and so much more.

All BFDIA Codes List

Active BFDIA Codes

Code : 200 Coins

: 200 Coins NOIS : Snowwodian Skin

: Snowwodian Skin Finalliery : Pan Teardrop Skin

: Pan Teardrop Skin hicouri : Kaitaily Skin

: Kaitaily Skin Epikful : Epik Snowball Skin

: Epik Snowball Skin OddLetsSay: Odyssey Iceberg Grassy Skin

Expired BFDIA Codes

THISIS

BEAUT1FUL

10.2MWOW

YOYLING720

BEYONDEEREXP

YAGOD

9MVISITS

Doyouremember

WHEREIT

10MYAY

FINALSTIE

ascar

COINIUM1

ITIS9.4

DAONETEEPOT

OURLOVEOF10.7M

REALRICHBOY

12YEEZ

10.5MERE

Lightning Year

SecretlyGone

RADICAL

FakeCode

SMILEPHONE

THEFEELINGSOF

Swift

again

EVILNESSGOIKY

AmeDoko

ABitOfA24HoursOfGameplay

biboo

DAYTIME

OVAH2SOCOOL

9.2MOFBEEFS

Gemium1

10KLIKES

OurDestiniesty

chiisai

A

BerryFul

Mogojyan

dog street

ReachingStarz

EXPECTATIONSOVER

Over300Players

DA11M

YEAH10.8M

lunaknight

thxfor13m

FULCRUM

BADACTS

10.1MVISITS

JOLLYFULLIESY

THEGAMEOF

HalloweenUpdate!

IslandTheForDreamBattle

Go-Getters

Khaos

TRULYLEADSTO

EVILACTS

sakamata

CHAOSPLAN

How to Redeem Codes in BFDIA

Do the following to activate BFDIA codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run BFDIA in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit the Redeem Code button to obtain freebies.

