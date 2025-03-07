BFDIA Codes (March 2025) [BFDIA 18]

Updated: March 7, 2025
We added new codes!
You need to be the last object standing to win the game. Use the BFDIA codes to get exclusive skins and enough Coins to buy even more object skins. Don’t be just one thing when you can be a snowball, needle, and so much more.
All BFDIA Codes List
Active BFDIA Codes
- Code: 200 Coins
- NOIS: Snowwodian Skin
- Finalliery: Pan Teardrop Skin
- hicouri: Kaitaily Skin
- Epikful: Epik Snowball Skin
- OddLetsSay: Odyssey Iceberg Grassy Skin
Expired BFDIA Codes
- THISIS
- BEAUT1FUL
- 10.2MWOW
- YOYLING720
- BEYONDEEREXP
- YAGOD
- 9MVISITS
- Doyouremember
- WHEREIT
- 10MYAY
- FINALSTIE
- ascar
- COINIUM1
- ITIS9.4
- DAONETEEPOT
- OURLOVEOF10.7M
- REALRICHBOY
- 12YEEZ
- 10.5MERE
- Lightning Year
- SecretlyGone
- RADICAL
- FakeCode
- SMILEPHONE
- THEFEELINGSOF
- Swift
- again
- EVILNESSGOIKY
- AmeDoko
- ABitOfA24HoursOfGameplay
- biboo
- DAYTIME
- OVAH2SOCOOL
- 9.2MOFBEEFS
- Gemium1
- 10KLIKES
- OurDestiniesty
- chiisai
- A
- BerryFul
- Mogojyan
- dog street
- ReachingStarz
- EXPECTATIONSOVER
- Over300Players
- DA11M
- YEAH10.8M
- lunaknight
- thxfor13m
- FULCRUM
- BADACTS
- 10.1MVISITS
- JOLLYFULLIESY
- THEGAMEOF
- HalloweenUpdate!
- IslandTheForDreamBattle
- Go-Getters
- Khaos
- TRULYLEADSTO
- EVILACTS
- sakamata
- CHAOSPLAN
How to Redeem Codes in BFDIA
Do the following to activate BFDIA codes:
- Run BFDIA in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button.
- Enter a code into the textbox.
- Hit the Redeem Code button to obtain freebies.
Published: Mar 7, 2025 08:42 am