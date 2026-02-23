Forgot password
Promo image for AniPixels.
Image via Violet Moon Studios
Category:
Codes

AniPixels Codes (February 2026)

Whether you’re hunting for the rarest fighters or just looking to dominate the arena, grab AniPixels codes, sync your strategy, and prepare to leave your mark on the universe!
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Feb 23, 2026 06:34 am

Updated: February 23, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Step into the neon-soaked pixel world, where you can instantly ignite your journey by redeeming exclusive AniPixels codes for legendary anime characters before diving headfirst into the ultimate anime-inspired battleground. Collect your favorite heroes, unlock new worlds, and build the best squad!

All AniPixels Codes List

Active AniPixels Codes

  • CandyVegito: CandyVegito

Expired AniPixels Codes

  • There are no expired AniPixels codes.

How to Redeem Codes in AniPixels

AniPixels becomes even better with codes. Make sure you redeem them like this:

How to redeem codes in AniPixels
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run AniPixels in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Shop button on the right.
  3. Type a code into the Codes text box.
  4. Hit Claim to receive goodies.

Looking for an unfair advantage? We won’t tell. Check out our Roblox Codes sanctuary to power up your gameplay and leave the competition in the pixelated dust.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author