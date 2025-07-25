Forgot password
Anime Sword Master Official Image
Image via Swansa Interactives
Category:
Codes

Anime Sword Master Codes (July 2025) 

Anime Sword Master codes are here to upgrade your weapon from a kunai to a buster sword.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 25, 2025 10:15 am

Updated: July 25, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

We can’t agree on which anime sword is the best. Some say Madara’s Gunbai, and some say Gut’s dragonslayer. This debate might last forever; however, by redeeming Anime Sword Master codes, you can boost your favorite sword to ultimate strength, and maybe prove to be the correct one.

All Anime Sword Master Codes List

Active Anime Sword Master Codes  

  • JOJO: Strength Boost Potion
  • PIRATE: Strength Boost Potion

Expired Anime Sword Master Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Anime Sword Master codes.

Related: Grow a Job Application Codes

How to Redeem Anime Sword Master Codes

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Anime Sword Master codes:

How to redeem Anime Sword Master codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Sword Master on Roblox.
  2. Press the STORE button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE HERE text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.