Anime Sword Master Codes (July 2025) 

Updated: July 25, 2025
Added new codes!
We can’t agree on which anime sword is the best. Some say Madara’s Gunbai, and some say Gut’s dragonslayer. This debate might last forever; however, by redeeming Anime Sword Master codes, you can boost your favorite sword to ultimate strength, and maybe prove to be the correct one.
All Anime Sword Master Codes List
Active Anime Sword Master Codes
- JOJO: Strength Boost Potion
- PIRATE: Strength Boost Potion
Expired Anime Sword Master Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Sword Master codes.
How to Redeem Anime Sword Master Codes
Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Anime Sword Master codes:
- Launch Anime Sword Master on Roblox.
- Press the STORE button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the ENTER CODE HERE text box.
- Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.
Published: Jul 25, 2025 10:15 am