Anime Lock Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 7, 2025: Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
Do you think Kizaru would be good at football? I feel like his Devil Fruit would not help much, but what do I know? Why speculate when we can test it out by redeeming Anime Lock codes and unlocking special styles from various anime characters outside of Blue Lock?
All Anime Lock Codes List
Active Anime Lock Codes
- WELCOME: 15 Spins (New)
- 150ACTIVES!: 3 Lucky Spins and 12 Spins (New)
- TANJIRO: 12 Lucky Spins and 3 Spins (New)
Expired Anime Lock Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Lock codes.
Related: Anime Vanguards Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Lock
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Lock codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Join the Tycoon Evolution Roblox group.
- Launch Anime Lock on Roblox.
- Press the CODE button in the bottom of the screen.
- Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
- Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.
For more fun titles with free goodies, we highly recommend checking out our Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: May 7, 2025 09:20 am