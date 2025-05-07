Anime Lock Codes (May 2025) 

Anime Lock codes are here for you to experiment with different styles.

Updated May 7, 2025: Added new codes!

Do you think Kizaru would be good at football? I feel like his Devil Fruit would not help much, but what do I know? Why speculate when we can test it out by redeeming Anime Lock codes and unlocking special styles from various anime characters outside of Blue Lock?

All Anime Lock Codes List

Active Anime Lock Codes

WELCOME: 15 Spins (New)

15 Spins 150ACTIVES!: 3 Lucky Spins and 12 Spins (New)

3 Lucky Spins and 12 Spins TANJIRO: 12 Lucky Spins and 3 Spins (New)

Expired Anime Lock Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Lock codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Lock

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Lock codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image via Tycoon Evolution

Join the Tycoon Evolution Roblox group. Launch Anime Lock on Roblox. Press the CODE button in the bottom of the screen. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.

