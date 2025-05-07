Forgot password
Anime Lock Codes (May 2025) 

Anime Lock codes are here for you to experiment with different styles.
Danilo Grbovic
Published: May 7, 2025 09:20 am

Updated May 7, 2025: Added new codes!

Do you think Kizaru would be good at football? I feel like his Devil Fruit would not help much, but what do I know? Why speculate when we can test it out by redeeming Anime Lock codes and unlocking special styles from various anime characters outside of Blue Lock?

All Anime Lock Codes List

Active Anime Lock Codes 

  • WELCOME: 15 Spins (New)
  • 150ACTIVES!: 3 Lucky Spins and 12 Spins (New)
  • TANJIRO: 12 Lucky Spins and 3 Spins (New)

Expired Anime Lock Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Lock codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Lock

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Lock codes. Just follow these easy steps:

  1. Join the Tycoon Evolution Roblox group.
  2. Launch Anime Lock on Roblox.
  3. Press the CODE button in the bottom of the screen.
  4. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  5. Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free goodies, we highly recommend checking out our Roblox Codes section.

