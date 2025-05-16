Forgot password
Anime Insurrection Official Image
Image via Anime Insurrection
Category:
Codes

Anime Insurrection Codes (May 2025) 

If you think you can handle Gear 5, Sharingan, and Super Saiyan at the same time, then you should redeem the Anime Insurrection codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 16, 2025 08:01 am

Updated May 16, 2025

Added new codes!

Funny how Anime Insurrection would imply anime is uprising against something larger, when in fact anime has become the most meta and most watched medium. Anyways, if you want to redeem free goodies, here are some Anime Insurrection codes.

All Anime Insurrection Codes List

Active Anime Insurrection Codes 

  • LUCKYARROW!: Lucky Arrow
  • HalloweenUPDPart1: Lucky Arrow
  • Follow_LocallyHateden: Lucky Arrow
  • GROUP: 10,000 Gold

Expired Anime Insurrection Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Insurrection codes.

How to Redeem Anime Insurrection Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Insurrection codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Anime Insurrection codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Insurrection on Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

