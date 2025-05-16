Anime Insurrection Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 16, 2025
Added new codes!
Funny how Anime Insurrection would imply anime is uprising against something larger, when in fact anime has become the most meta and most watched medium. Anyways, if you want to redeem free goodies, here are some Anime Insurrection codes.
All Anime Insurrection Codes List
Active Anime Insurrection Codes
- LUCKYARROW!: Lucky Arrow
- HalloweenUPDPart1: Lucky Arrow
- Follow_LocallyHateden: Lucky Arrow
- GROUP: 10,000 Gold
Expired Anime Insurrection Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Insurrection codes.
How to Redeem Anime Insurrection Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Insurrection codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Anime Insurrection on Roblox.
- Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.
Published: May 16, 2025 08:01 am