Anime Insurrection Codes (May 2025) 

If you think you can handle Gear 5, Sharingan, and Super Saiyan at the same time, then you should redeem the Anime Insurrection codes.

Updated May 16, 2025 Added new codes!

Funny how Anime Insurrection would imply anime is uprising against something larger, when in fact anime has become the most meta and most watched medium. Anyways, if you want to redeem free goodies, here are some Anime Insurrection codes.

All Anime Insurrection Codes List

Active Anime Insurrection Codes

LUCKYARROW!: Lucky Arrow

Lucky Arrow HalloweenUPDPart1: Lucky Arrow

Lucky Arrow Follow_LocallyHateden: Lucky Arrow

Lucky Arrow GROUP: 10,000 Gold

Expired Anime Insurrection Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Insurrection codes.

How to Redeem Anime Insurrection Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Insurrection codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Anime Insurrection on Roblox. Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

