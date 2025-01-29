Anime Heroes RNG Codes (January 2025) [UPDATE 1]

Updated: January 29, 2025 We added a new code!

Anime Heroes RNG is one of those Roblox games that will let you sit back and exploit your minions. While the combat is pretty simplistic, the real thrill is completing your card collection. If you’re looking for a way to acquire rarer characters, make sure to redeem Anime Heroes RNG codes.

All Anime Heroes RNG Codes List

Working Anime Heroes RNG Codes

UseCodeDessi: 5 Super Rolls (New)

Expired Anime Heroes RNG Codes

DEMONUPDATE

THANKS4WAITING

500LIKES

MOREPOTIONS

MOREROLLS

SORRYFORSCALING

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Heroes RNG

Follow our easy instructions below to redeem the Anime Heroes RNG codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Anime Heroes RNG on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

