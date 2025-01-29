Forgot password
Anime Heroes RNG Codes (January 2025) [UPDATE 1]

Unlock the world of the rarest rolls by redeeming the Anime Heroes RNG codes.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 03:27 am

Updated: January 29, 2025

We added a new code!

Anime Heroes RNG is one of those Roblox games that will let you sit back and exploit your minions. While the combat is pretty simplistic, the real thrill is completing your card collection. If you’re looking for a way to acquire rarer characters, make sure to redeem Anime Heroes RNG codes.

All Anime Heroes RNG Codes List

Working Anime Heroes RNG Codes 

  • UseCodeDessi: 5 Super Rolls (New)

Expired Anime Heroes RNG Codes 

  • DEMONUPDATE
  • THANKS4WAITING
  • 500LIKES
  • MOREPOTIONS
  • MOREROLLS
  • SORRYFORSCALING
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Heroes RNG

Follow our easy instructions below to redeem the Anime Heroes RNG codes:

How to redeem Anime Heroes RNG codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Heroes RNG on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

