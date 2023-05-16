All Slayer Arena Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Like many anime games on Roblox, Slayer Arena combines the blocky aesthetic with Demon Slayer. However, it leans heavily into PVP, pitting you up against other players to see who the better demon slayer is. Since this is a Roblox game, naturally, you can redeem Slayer Arena codes for free stuff!

All Working Roblox Slayer Arena Codes

When you hop into Slayer Arena, at any point in May 2023, you can redeem the following Roblox codes for free goodies.

slayer1k: Using this code rewards you 450 Gold.

It isn’t much, but in Slayer Arena, you can use the free Gold you were given to buy a random skin. You’ll find that in the Shop, on the right-hand side.

Additionally, you’ll want to bookmark this page for later, just to keep up with Slayer Arena updates. The developers are on track to release a new code when the game reaches 5000 Likes. Go show your support!

All Expired Slayer Arena Codes in Roblox

As of May 2023, the following Roblox codes have been removed from the game and no longer provide any bonuses:

There are no expired codes at this time.

How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Arena

Redeeming free stuff in Slayer Arena is as easy as it gets. It doesn’t hide the code redemption page behind any menus, like RoTube Life or BLANK does. To redeem codes, here’s what you do:

Launch Roblox and enter Slayer Arena. In the top-left corner, select CODES. When the window appears, type or copy and paste a valid code into the text box and submit it. Codes aren’t case-sensitive.

With that said and done, you now have all Slayer Arena codes for the month. Be sure to redeem them as soon as possible or else you miss out on easy loot, and that applies to every Roblox game. If you’re looking for more free stuff, you’ll find an exhausting number of codes lists here at Twinfinite, like A Piece.

