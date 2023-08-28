All Overmortal Codes (August 2023)

For maximum laziness, you boot up Overmortal, prepare your character, meditate, then it’s onto battling. The best part is that you don’t have to move a finger, except to cash in your rewards back in town. Of course, if you think it’s worth the effort, you can also redeem these Overmortal codes for easy loot!

All Working Overmortal Codes

Overmortal codes are split into two groups: Global and SEA (Southeast Asia). If it’s a global code, anyone from any server can use them; if it’s an SEA code, then it’s limited to SEA servers. We took the liberty of labeling all the available codes:

Celestial : x50 Fateum, x1 Pet Stone (Global)

: x50 Fateum, x1 Pet Stone (Global) Congratulations : x100 Fateum, x100 Technique Pts (Global)

: x100 Fateum, x100 Technique Pts (Global) Gift999 : x3 Treasure Token, x100 Fateum, x20 Nimbus Jadeslip (Global)

: x3 Treasure Token, x100 Fateum, x20 Nimbus Jadeslip (Global) Immortality : x200 Fateum, x1 Blessing Token, X1 Treasure Token (Global)

: x200 Fateum, x1 Blessing Token, X1 Treasure Token (Global) OM888 : x200 Fateum, x1 Blessing Token, X1 Treasure Token (Global)

: x200 Fateum, x1 Blessing Token, X1 Treasure Token (Global) OM999 : x200 Fateum, x1 Blessing Token, X1 Treasure Token (Global)

: x200 Fateum, x1 Blessing Token, X1 Treasure Token (Global) Overmortal : x100 Fateum, x100 Technique Pts (Global)

: x100 Fateum, x100 Technique Pts (Global) Aurora : x50 Fateum, x20 Nimbus Jadeslip (SEA servers only)

: x50 Fateum, x20 Nimbus Jadeslip (SEA servers only) gift444 : special in-game rewards (SEA servers only)

: special in-game rewards (SEA servers only) kao555 : special in-game rewards (SEA servers only)

: special in-game rewards (SEA servers only) kao999 : special in-game rewards (SEA servers only)

: special in-game rewards (SEA servers only) om444 : x100 Fateum, x1 Treasure Token (SEA servers only)

: x100 Fateum, x1 Treasure Token (SEA servers only) om555: special in-game rewards (SEA servers only)

All Expired Overmortal Codes

The following codes are no longer available:

August

BecomeDivinity

Bliss

Cautious

Cheerful

Cultivation

Eternity

Fantastic

Finalword

findkao

Happiness

Headwind

Monkeyking

Paradise

Refreshment

Smile

Starlight

Transcendence

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: LTGAMES GLOBAL via Twinfinite

In order to collect free gifts in Overmortal, you’ll have to complete the tutorial. Luckily, it isn’t very long and you’ll be redeeming codes soon after. With the tutorial out of the way:

Head back to Town (it’s at the bottom), then select your profile picture in the top-left corner. Scroll down to Gift Code and tap the button. Input a working code, then choose ‘Confirm.’ Codes are case-sensitive, but make sure they’re spelled correctly!

Now that you have everything you need to collect all the latest Overmortal codes, what’s stopping you from stockpiling more? We’ve got a plethora of code lists to use, and for popular games like COD Mobile and NBA 2K Mobile, too!