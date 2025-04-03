Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Adventure Guild RNG featured image
Image via Malchezaar Games
Category:
Codes

Adventure Guild RNG Codes (April 2025) [RELEASE]

Slay vicious beasts and collect valuable treasures with the help of Adventure Guild RNG codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Apr 3, 2025 07:55 am

Updated: April 3, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Prepare to embark on a fantastic adventure filled with magical creatures, treacherous terrain, and ancient secrets waiting to be uncovered. If you’re a fan of old-school turn-based RPG games, this experience will feel like a nostalgic trip down memory lane. With Adventure Guild RNG codes, no monster will stop you!

All Adventure Guild RNG Codes List

Working Adventure Guild RNG Codes

  • gems: 20 Gems
  • adventure: 3 Health Potions
  • dawn: Gem
  • dusk: Gem
  • reign: Epic Summon Spin
  • exp: 2 Minor Exp Potions
  • healme: Superior Health Potion
  • coins: 500 Coins
  • reviveme: Reviver
  • spin: Summon Spin
  • cash: 1k Coins
  • RELEASE: 1k Coins

Expired Adventure Guild RNG Codes

  • There are currently no expired Adventure Guild RNG codes.

Related: Guild Dragon Adventures Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Adventure Guild RNG

To enjoy precious rewards, learn how to redeem Adventure Guild RNG codes in a few simple steps:

  1. Launch Adventure Guild RNG on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button (1) in the lower-right corner of the screen.
  3. Type in a working code into the Code field (2).
  4. Click Redeem Code (3) to collect freebies.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy