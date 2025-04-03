Adventure Guild RNG Codes (April 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: April 3, 2025
We added new codes!
Recommended Videos
Prepare to embark on a fantastic adventure filled with magical creatures, treacherous terrain, and ancient secrets waiting to be uncovered. If you’re a fan of old-school turn-based RPG games, this experience will feel like a nostalgic trip down memory lane. With Adventure Guild RNG codes, no monster will stop you!
All Adventure Guild RNG Codes List
Working Adventure Guild RNG Codes
- gems: 20 Gems
- adventure: 3 Health Potions
- dawn: Gem
- dusk: Gem
- reign: Epic Summon Spin
- exp: 2 Minor Exp Potions
- healme: Superior Health Potion
- coins: 500 Coins
- reviveme: Reviver
- spin: Summon Spin
- cash: 1k Coins
- RELEASE: 1k Coins
Expired Adventure Guild RNG Codes
- There are currently no expired Adventure Guild RNG codes.
Related: Guild Dragon Adventures Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Adventure Guild RNG
To enjoy precious rewards, learn how to redeem Adventure Guild RNG codes in a few simple steps:
- Launch Adventure Guild RNG on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button (1) in the lower-right corner of the screen.
- Type in a working code into the Code field (2).
- Click Redeem Code (3) to collect freebies.
If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Apr 3, 2025 07:55 am