Why is Warzone & Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Unavailable? Answered

Warzone and MW2 players have noticed that the game’s ultra-popular Ranked Play is currently unavailable, but why is this the case and when will it be back online?

Where Is MW2 Ranked Play?

If you’re logging on to play Ranked on August 2, 2023, the reason it’s unavailable is the launch of Season 5. The new season’s update is scheduled to go live at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / CEST 6pm / 3am AEDT.

As they’ve done with recent seasons, the mode’s developers Treyarch have taken it offline while they make adjustments for the new season.

They confirmed it would be unavailable from early on August 2, coming back online “later”, once the new season has commenced. It’s also removed the Ranked Play option from players’ MW2 UI, so the option to select the playlist isn’t even there.

⏱ Playlist Downtime: Both Ranked Play modes will be offline on Wednesday from 12 AM PT until later after Season 05 officially starts.



Players will be unable to matchmake in Ranked Play modes, and the playlist buttons will be temporarily disabled during this time. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 1, 2023

When Is It Back?

Right now, we don’t have an exact re-activation time for WZ and MW2 Ranked Play. However, when a similar period of removal occurred with Season 4’s implementation, both modes were back up and running within hours of the new season’s launch.

As a result, we expect MW2 and Warzone Ranked Play to become playable again late on 2 August, or early on 3 August.

Naturally, issues may arise with the new seasons that could delay it being re-added. It’s worth keeping an eye on this page, and Treyarch’s social channels, for all the latest on the competitive mode.

That's everything to know on why Ranked Play is unavailable in MW2 and Warzone.