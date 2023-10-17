Where Is Zombie Royale in Warzone The Haunting?

Call of Duty Season 6 has brought back the fan-favorite Zombie Royale mode, where you can either take down the undead creatures or become one of them yourself. But, even if the patch notes have indicated its release, you may have noticed that the mode is nowhere to be found, no matter which playlist you browse. We’re here to explain where to find Zombie Royale in Warzone, and how to play this fun-filled mode.

When Does Zombie Royale Start in Warzone The Haunting?

Although the Season 6 The Haunting patch notes suggest Zombie Royale’s launch, it currently isn’t available. However, the Zombie Royale maps will be released sometime between Oct. 20 and Oct. 25, based on the information from Raven Software. There isn’t an exact date for this mode, but it may arrive on Oct. 24, considering that some Haunting rewards won’t launch until then.

Here's your first week of Playlists for The Haunting in #Warzone!



Starting today you can jump into Vondead or Al Mazrah's night variation. Then, Friday, Zombie Royale and Vondead at night arrive!



🧟 pic.twitter.com/8ccaV7xWti — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) October 17, 2023

This information may be confusing (it certainly was for me) since the official Call of Duty Twitter account confirmed its availability for Oct. 17. Nevertheless, you can still encounter these undead creatures in Al Mazrah, primarily when battling against Operation Nightmare bosses, like the Butcher.

How to Play Zombie Royale in Warzone The Haunting

Once Zombie Royale mode is available, you can find the undead creatures in Al Mazrah and Vondead (Vondel.) It will play the same as previous Halloween events, where you must fight to survive the night. Fortunately, even if you have fallen to your death, you’ll have a second chance as a zombie, unlocking new deadly abilities.

As a zombie, you must eliminate the remaining enemy Operators until you are the last one standing (vice versa for humans.) Those who are killed as an undead creature can wait until the infestation meter is filled, returning all spectators to the match. You’ll remain a zombie, but at least you’ll have another shot.

If you encounter undead creatures in other modes, it won’t produce the same effects as Zombie Royale, meaning you won’t return when downed.

If you encounter undead creatures in other modes, it won't produce the same effects as Zombie Royale, meaning you won't return when downed.

That covers everything you need to know about Warzone's Zombie Royale mode. While you wait for the mode's availability, you can find out how to defeat the Swamp Creature for the Operation Nightmare event.