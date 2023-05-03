When Is Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded? Mid-Season Update Content & Release Date
Season 3 Reloaded will let players reload on MW2 and Warzone 2.
Warzone 2’s third season dropped on April 12, bringing new weapons, content, and a huge number of changes to the sequel battle royale. It didn’t drop all the content we know will come in Season 3, though, which is where the mid-season update comes in. This is everything we know about MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded, including its release date and content.
MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded Release Date
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded will release on May 10, 2023, featuring new weapons, Raid episodes, and modes. The mid-season update will revitalize the Las Almas Cartel and Los Vaqueros, along with the debut of Warzone 2 Ranked Play.
Although there isn’t an official release time, you can expect it to launch sometime around 10 a.m. PT, as this is the standard drop time for Call of Duty seasons.
MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded Content & Roadmap
Season 3 Reloaded will introduce several new features to Modern Warfare 2, from Raid Episode 3 to the Special Ops Mission: Defender. In the latest Raid, you’ll follow the story of Price, Farah, and Alex as they search for Hadir Karim and a missing warhead in a Soviet base. Those who complete this mission will earn Alex as an Operator or an electrified camo cosmetic on Veteran difficulty.
During the Defender Special Ops Mission, you’ll go on an expedition to Al Mazrah’s Hafid Port and defend the base as long as possible in a series of enemy waves. In return, players can get Special Ops Stars reserved for exclusives and Kits.
Aside from these features, Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded will include the Alboran Hatchery 6v6 multiplayer map, bigger Battle Maps, and the return of 3v3 Faceoff.
Warzone 2 will exhibit a ton of new content for Battle Royale Operators, showcasing upgrades for the Perk Package, Deployable Buy Station, and the Gulag Entry Kit. You’ll now discover preset Perk Packages in Supply Boxes and Buy Stations, as well as gain another chance at the Gulag with the latest kit.
Season 3 Reloaded will make Buy Station more accessible by allowing players to deploy them to their current position in Battle Royale and DMZ. Speaking of this mode, you can experience a new DMZ exclusion zone with the Koschei Complex, where you must work with your team to infiltrate an underground bunker.
Lastly, you can try to make your way to the top in Warzone 2 Ranked Play Beta based on your match performance. But, of course, you can expect other content from the upcoming season, such as weapon camos, the FTAC Siege, GS Magna, Throwing Star, Kevin Durant Operator, and many more.
There’s sure to be more weapon buffs and nerfs to follow the ones we got in Season 3, but right now, that’s all we know about Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 3 Reloaded. Naturally, we’ll have all the latest right here on Twinfinite.
- Warzone 2 Ranked Play: New Features, Release Date, Rewards & More
- Best FJX Imperium (Intervention) Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2
- Best Warzone 2 Sniper Support Weapons In Season 3
- The Top 5 Best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked
- Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List: Best Meta Guns For Season 3