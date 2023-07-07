When Does Double XP Start in MW2? What Time the Next Warzone Double XP Event Starts

Activision

Double XP periods, whether for Weapon XP, Battle Pass XP or Rank XP, are always welcome to CoD players trying to level up. Here, we’re looking at when the next Double XP event is scheduled for in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

When Is the Next Double XP Event?

The most recent Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Double XP event began on Thursday 6 July. Unfortunately, it appears to be Sony exclusive, meaning only PlayStation players will receive the benefits. It is set to expand to all platforms on July 7, for a duration of one day.

Those logging into MW2 or Warzone on PlayStation since 6 July have reported receiving an in-game message confirming a Sony exclusive Double XP event.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Double XP event has not been commented on by official Call of Duty channels, but it looks to be expanding across all platforms on July 7 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Grab the squad for 24 hours of 2XP action 🤝



Earn Double Player XP from July 7 (10 AM PT) – July 8 (10 AM PT) in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 💪 pic.twitter.com/Tw0mzQM3w3 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 6, 2023

It is set to end 24 hours later, on July 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. They also confirmed it will relate to ‘Player XP’.

Warzone 2 & MW2 Double XP Events Explained

XP stands for ‘experience points’ and every video game uses the term to refer to levelling up in that title. In Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, there are three different types of XP that players earn by playing the game. They are:

Rank XP – this relates to the rank a player holds. In the top-right of the pre-match lobby, players will see a number. This is their rank and, at the end of each game, upon completing challenges and more, they will earn XP towards ranking up.

this relates to the rank a player holds. In the top-right of the pre-match lobby, players will see a number. This is their rank and, at the end of each game, upon completing challenges and more, they will earn XP towards ranking up. Weapon XP – this relates to the level of specific weapons players have unlocked. Using the weapon gives XP towards better weapon levels, which unlocks camos, attachments and more.

this relates to the level of specific weapons players have unlocked. Using the weapon gives XP towards better weapon levels, which unlocks camos, attachments and more. Battle Pass XP – this relates to the level of a player’s seasonal Battle Pass. Again, at the end of matches and upon completing challenges, players earn XP towards Battle Pass Tokens, which can be used to unlock new sectors of the ongoing season’s Battle Pass.

Double XP, as you’d expect, means players are rewarded with twice as much XP as is the game’s default rate. As a result, during Double XP periods, players level up far faster than during standard XP periods.

Double XP events vary in terms of which XP is doubled. Most will only offer Double one type of XP but some will offer Double XP in multiple, or all, the types of XP. The last weekend in Warzone 2 and MW2 doubled all types of XP.

Best Game Modes & Loadouts For Double XP

This will depend on what you prefer to play but, generally, players will reap the most reward from Double XP periods if they hop into frenetic, fast-paced modes. In multiplayer, game-modes like 10v10 Moshpit, Hardpoint and Shipment / Shoot House 24/7 will offer the most XP. In Warzone 2, modes like Resurgence, where players are in more engagements, do the same.

In terms of the best loadouts for Double XP events, players should use weapons they want to level up. As previously mentioned, these will unlock new attachments and camos twice as fast when Double Weapon XP is active, so it’ll be far easier to complete MW2’s weapon platforms and customize your loadouts.

That’s everything there is to know about Double XP Events in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 and when the next is due to start. We’ll of course update this page down the line with future Double XP events, so you know exactly when to hop on and level up!

