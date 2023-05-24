Best PDSW 528 (P90) Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The PDSW 528, known colloquially (and in past Call of Duty titles) as the P90, has grown to be a solid SMG option in MW2 and CoD’s battle royale. Here, we’re delving into the best PDSW 528 loadouts in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Best Warzone 2 PDSW 528 Loadout

The PDSW 528 is a rapid-fire SMG that’s essentially a re-skin of the P90 from past Call of Duty games. Its default magazine is a major strength, saving players from needing to equip an extended magazine. This is an attachment we’d recommend on most Warzone 2 builds but, here, we’re aiming to control recoil and aid mobility, letting users maximize their aggression and play rapidly.

The Bruen Pendulum muzzle is the ideal option to improve range and reduce recoil. It also does so without having too much of a negative impact on ADS speed; meaning it won’t undo the good work done by our next four attachment picks.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: CQ Stock

CQ Stock Comb: TV TACCOMB

TV TACCOMB Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

They’re all aimed at rapidly improving ADS speed and sprint to fire time, with the CQB Stock, TV TACCOMB, Bruen Q900 Grip and VLK LZR 7MW making our PDSW class as fast as is practical. It’ll be more difficult to control at longer ranges but, up close, there’ll be very little that’s quicker or more viable. Throw it alongside a solid AR or sniper.

Best PDSW 528 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

We’re only making a couple of tweaks for MW2 multiplayer, with the PDSW still being utilized for the closest of gunfights. The 1MW Quick Fire Laser comes in because it’s more difficult for enemies to detect.

The Stock, Comb and Rear Grip all remain the same, while the Bruen Pendulum muzzle stabilizes shots with a specific emphasis on reducing vertical recoil. There’ll still be side to side shake for players to contend with.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Stock: CQB Stock

CQB Stock Comb: TV TACCOMB

TV TACCOMB Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Like Warzone 2, it’s a very strong SMG and is deployed most effectively at the closest of ranges. We’re thinking maps like Shoot House, Shipment and Al-Bagra Fortress.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped you build the best PDSW 528 loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2. Be sure to check out all our related Call of Duty content below, or our overall Warzone 2 weapon tier list.

